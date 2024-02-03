The Senate Border Deal Is a Horror Show
Argentina's Chainsaw-Wielding President Scores His First Political Win
What This City Is Trying to Do Is Quintessentially Floridian
And With That Embarrassing Move, Nikki Haley Has to Know She's Finished
We Need To Have Elections Every Year
Democrats Continually Win the Word Game, While Republicans Are Clueless
13 GOP Governors Join Abbott at the Border, Vowing to End Joe Biden's...
Houthi Militants Promise Further 'Escalation' After the U.S. Launched Retaliatory Strikes
Mayorkas: ‘We Need More Migrants’
WHO Admits There Is No Scientific Evidence to Supporting 'Gender Affirming Care' On...
Joe Biden Accused of Giving Iran Terrorists Time to Hide Before Launching Retaliatory...
Democrat Gov. Offered to Help Joe Biden With the Border, But the President...
Joe Biden's Historic Low Approval Rating Makes a Trump Comeback More Likely
Liberal Media Host Thinks Biden Should Be Let Out of the White House...
In Memory of Lieutenant Colonel Leo McCloskey
Tipsheet

Old Clip of Morgan Freeman Talking About Black History Month Is Going Viral. It's Easy to See Why.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  February 03, 2024 7:00 AM

A 2005 clip of Morgan Freeman is circulating on social media as Black History Month kicks off, showing the actor’s distaste for the time of the year when the contributions of African Americans to the U.S. are honored. 

Advertisement

Speaking to “60 Minutes,” Mike Wallace was taken aback by his reaction to Black History Month, which Freeman panned as “ridiculous.” 

“You’re going to relegate my history to a month?” he asks in the clip. “What do you do with yours? Which month is White History Month?”

Wallace pauses before telling Freeman he’s Jewish. The actor then asks if he’d like a Jewish History Month. 

Wallace says he does not. 

“Oh, why not? Why not? You don’t want one? I don’t either,” Freeman replies. “I don’t want a Black History Month. Black history is American history.”

“How are we going to get rid of racism?” Wallace wonders. 

"Stop talking about it. I'm going to stop calling you a white man," Freeman says to Wallace. "And I'm going to ask you to stop calling me a black man. I know you as Mike Wallace. You know me as Morgan Freeman. You wouldn't say, 'Well, I know this white guy named Mike Wallace.' You know what I'm sayin'?"

Recommended

The Senate Border Deal Is a Horror Show Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Freeman’s beliefs over the years have not changed. He spoke about how ‘insulting’ Black History Month is last year during an interview with  The Sunday Times

“Black History Month is an insult. You’re going to relegate my history to a month?” he said. 

“Also, ‘African American’ is an insult,” Freeman added. “I don’t subscribe to that title. Black people have had different titles all the way back to the n-word and I do not know how these things get such a grip, but everyone uses ‘African American’. What does it really mean? Most black people in this part of the world are mongrels. And you say Africa as if it’s a country when it’s a continent, like Europe.”

Tags: BLACK HISTORY MONTH

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Senate Border Deal Is a Horror Show Matt Vespa
And With That Embarrassing Move, Nikki Haley Has to Know She's Finished Matt Vespa
Argentina's Chainsaw-Wielding President Scores His First Political Win Matt Vespa
What This City Is Trying to Do Is Quintessentially Floridian Matt Vespa
Will Biden Back to Trump Represent a Smooth Transition of Power? Not While Obama is Around Jeff Davidson
13 GOP Governors Join Abbott at the Border, Vowing to End Joe Biden's Destructive Policies Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Senate Border Deal Is a Horror Show Matt Vespa
Advertisement