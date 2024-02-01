Nayib Bukele Has the Perfect Response to Ilhan Omar's Letter to Blinken About El Salvador

Nayib Bukele, who was elected president of El Salvador in 2019, responded to a letter from Democratic lawmakers to Secretary of State Antony Blinken expressing their “significant concerns” about the threat he poses to democracy in the nation.

“We are writing to express our significant concerns regarding democratic backsliding and an increase in reports of human rights violations in El Salvador,” the letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken reads. “These concerns are especially pressing with elections planned for early next month, in which the incumbent President Nayib Bukele is running for an unconstitutional second term.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) spearheaded the letter, which was co-signed by Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) and Democratic Reps. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), Barbara Lee (D-CA), Jim McGovern (D-MA), Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ), Chuy Garcia (D-IL), Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Jamie Raskin (D-MD), Greg Casar (D-TX), Linda Sánchez (D-CA), Mark Pocan (D-WI) and Nydia Velázquez (D-NY).

“President Bukele has also, during his first term, overseen the militarized harassment of the legislature, a significant erosion of judicial independence, and the de facto criminalization of civil society,” the Democrats wrote. “It is not the place of the United States government to determine who is eligible to run for President in a foreign country, nor to pick winners. We are nevertheless alarmed that some of the State Department’s public messaging on the elections has been overly credulous toward President Bukele’s re-election bid, and his governance.”

Bukele responded by saying he wears their criticism as a badge of honor.

"We are HONORED to receive your attacks, just days before OUR election. I would be very worried if we had your support. Thank you," he said on X.

Milena Mayorga, El Salvador's Ambassador to the U.S., meanwhile, said Omar has no business meddling in the elections taking place in a sovereign nation.

Please don’t get involved and interfere in the election of a sovereign country. — Milena Mayorga (@MilenaMayorga) January 31, 2024

Bukele also reposted many supportive responses about how his administration turned what was once the murder capital of the world around.

Nayib Bukele is one of the strongest leaders in the West and turned El Slavador from the murder capitol of the world into one of the safest countries.



So naturally Illhan Omar thinks El Salvador's "democracy is at stake"



Because Nayib Bukele actually severely punishes crime. https://t.co/ETVMq3oGGM — Lion Heart, the Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LionHartPatriot) January 31, 2024

.@NayibBukele is bringing peace and prosperity to El Salvador.



He’s doing a fantastic job of ridding their streets of violent cartel thugs and fighting for his people! https://t.co/xMdeFG5cvp https://t.co/5YbkRr4eYk pic.twitter.com/bNYPgOOK9k — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) January 31, 2024

According to a recent Reuters report predicting a landslide win, residents were willing to look past concerns about civil liberties.

"Why switch leaders? To go back to the same? We're happy without the gangs and he needs power to keep making change," said 53-year-old construction worker Elmer Martinez.