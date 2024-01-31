Graham Goes Scorched Earth on Big Tech Companies
Tipsheet

The Reason Trump Was Just Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Will Hit a Nerve With Dems

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 31, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Amid an ongoing war in the Middle East and days after three U.S. soldiers were killed in Jordan by an Iranian-backed group, Rep. Claudia Tenney nominated former President Trump for his efforts to bring peace to the region.

"Donald Trump was instrumental in facilitating the first new peace agreements in the Middle East in almost 30 years," Tenney said in a statement. "For decades, bureaucrats, foreign policy 'professionals', and international organizations insisted that additional Middle East peace agreements were impossible without a resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. President Trump proved that to be false."

The New York Republican called the 45th president’s efforts “unprecedented,” making him worthy of the prize. 

"The valiant efforts by President Trump in creating the Abraham Accords were unprecedented and continue to go unrecognized by the Nobel Peace Prize Committee, underscoring the need for his nomination today,” she continued. “Now more than ever, when Joe Biden’s weak leadership on the international stage is threatening our country’s safety and security, we must recognize Trump for his strong leadership and his efforts to achieve world peace. I am honored to nominate former President Donald Trump today and am eager for him to receive the recognition he deserves.”

This is not the first time Trump has been nominated for the Abraham Accords. A member of the Norwegian Parliament, a Finnish member of the European Parliament, and a group of Australian lawmakers all nominated him in 2020

