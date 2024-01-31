Graham Goes Scorched Earth on Big Tech Companies
At the Time, Biden's Actions Post-Drone Attack Left This Fox News Host Aghast
The Man Who Saved Joe Biden in 2020 Is 'Indignant' Over Young Black...
It's Official: Mayorkas' Impeachment Advances to the House Floor
Why Didn't the Pentagon Disclose Chinese Military Companies Operating in the US?
The Battle Against CCP Influence in the U.S. Continues, and Now There's a...
Haley Is 18 Points Behind This Option in Nevada Survey...and It's Not Trump
Gay Is Out, but Harvard's Troubles Continue
The Reason Trump Was Just Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Will Hit a...
Iranian-Backed Group Announces 'Suspension' of Attacks Against US
Transgender People Will No Longer Be Allowed to Change Their Driver’s License in...
Surprise: Another Major 'Sanctuary' City Pushed to the Brink
Chris Sununu Has a Bold Prediction About Nikki Haley's Chances in the Race
Did Fani Willis' Losing Streak Just Come to an End?
Tipsheet

Sotomayor Admits What 'Traumatizes' Her About SCOTUS

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 31, 2024 11:45 AM
Erin Schaff/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor admitted during a speech at the University of California – Berkeley School of Law that conservative victories at the high court “traumatize” her. 

Advertisement

“I live in frustration. And as you heard, every loss truly traumatizes me in my stomach and in my heart. But I have to get up the next morning and keep on fighting,” the liberal justice said, according to CNN.

Former President Trump was able to appoint three justices during his term, resulting in a conservative majority that has handed the political right some major wins on abortion, guns, and affirmative action in recent years. 

Asked how she gets along with her colleagues who have different beliefs, the justice said she looks for the good in them. 

"If you look for the good in people, you can deal with the bad more easily," she said. "They are as passionate about what they believe, about the Constitution, about law, about our country, as I am. We have a different way of understanding what’s good for the country and the law, but it’s not because they’re men or women of ill will."

She attempted to encourage the left-leaning students upset by how the conservative majority on the court is shaping U.S. law, explaining that “change never happens on its own. Change happens because people care about moving the arc of the universe toward justice, and it can take time and it can take frustration.”

Recommended

Surprise: Another Major 'Sanctuary' City Pushed to the Brink Guy Benson
Advertisement

The 69-year-old justice also expressed her frustration with the increasingly heavy workload required on the high court. 

“Cases are bigger. They’re more demanding. The number of amici are greater, and you know that our emergency calendar is so much more active. I’m tired,” she said, according to Bloomberg Law. “There used to be a time when we had a good chunk of the summer break. Not anymore. The emergency calendar is busy almost on a weekly basis.”

Even though it's not what she "expected" at her age since the work is "all consuming," she explained what continues to motivate her. 

"I understand the impact the court has on people and on the country, and sometimes the world," she said. "And so it is what keeps me going."


Tags: SUPREME COURT SONIA SOTOMAYOR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Surprise: Another Major 'Sanctuary' City Pushed to the Brink Guy Benson
Did Fani Willis' Losing Streak Just Come to an End? Mia Cathell
Haley Is 18 Points Behind This Option in Nevada Survey...and It's Not Trump Leah Barkoukis
The Man Who Saved Joe Biden in 2020 Is 'Indignant' Over Young Black Voters Abandoning Him Matt Vespa
At the Time, Biden's Actions Post-Drone Attack Left This Fox News Host Aghast Matt Vespa
The Reason Trump Was Just Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize Will Hit a Nerve With Dems Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Surprise: Another Major 'Sanctuary' City Pushed to the Brink Guy Benson
Advertisement