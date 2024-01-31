Iranian-Backed Group Announces 'Suspension' of Attacks Against US

The group suspected to be behind the drone attack that killed three U.S. soldiers in Jordan announced its operations against the United States have been suspended.

In a translated statement, Kataib Hezbollah, which took credit for the Sunday attack, said the reason for the decision was to “prevent embarrassment of the Iraqi government.”

According to Al-Monitor, "Farhad Alaadin, foreign affairs adviser to Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, said that Kataib Hezbollah’s announcement followed days of work by the Iraqi premier to prevent further escalation..."

The valorous path is adverse and difficult, and its burdens are great, and the free people who proceed on it realise that however high the costs grow, they are insignificant in the face of realising God’s contentment and supporting the oppressed. The Islamic Resistance- Kata’ib Hezbollah took the decision to support our oppressed people in steadfast Gaza, doing so by its own will and without any intervention from others: in fact, our brothers in the axis, especially in the Islamic Republic, do not know how we conduct our work of jihad, and often they opposed putting pressure on and escalating against the American occupation forces in Iraq and Syria. Out of compliance on our part with fulfilling our humanitarian and ideological responsibility, we have precisely implemented wisdom, circumspection and observation of the Shari‘i and ethical balances in the harshest and most intense circumstances.



So as we announce the suspension of military and covert operations against the occupation forces- in order to avoid putting the Iraqi government in an embarrassing position- we will continue to defend our people in Gaza by other means, and we counsel the free and courageous mujahidin of Kata’ib Hezbollah to engage in passive defence (temporarily), if any American attack takes place against them : ‘Certainly God will establish a matter that was destined, and to God belong affairs.’



Secretary General of Kata’ib Hezbollah

Abu Husayn al-Hamidawi Translation via Aymenn Jawad Al-Tamimi

President Biden told reporters Tuesday that he has decided on a response to the attack but did not elaborate. He emphasized, however, that the U.S. does not "need a wider war in the Middle East," adding, "that's not what I'm looking for."

When asked about the statement, the Pentagon said it will monitor the group's actions, not its words.

“I don’t have a specific comment to provide other than [that] actions speak louder than words,” Pentagon Press Secretary Maj. Gen. Pat Ryder said, reports Al-Monitor.

“You’ve heard the president and Secretary [Lloyd] Austin say that we will respond,” Ryder added. “So there will be consequences.”



