Tipsheet

Kirby: Biden Does Not Want War With Iran

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 29, 2024 12:30 PM
Amid growing calls to retaliate against Iran following the deaths of three U.S. service members, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Monday on MSNBC that the Biden administration is still weighing how it will respond. 

“We certainly know Iran is backing these groups,” he said of the drone attack carried out by militants in Syria and Iraq that struck a U.S. base in Jordan. “We don’t want a wider war with Iran, we don’t want a wider war in the region, but we gotta do what we have to do.” 

President Biden on Sunday said a response would be forthcoming but was vague about what it would look like. 

“We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls,” he said in Columbia, S.C.. “We shall respond.”

When Kirby was asked about the timeline of a response, he reiterated the president’s pledge to retaliate.

“We will respond, but … we’ll do it in a time and manner of our choosing,” he said.

Kirby's comments come after several prominent Republicans called for a 'swift and decisive' response. 

