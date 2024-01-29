As SC Endorsements Pile Up for Trump, Here's How Haley Responded

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley appeared unfazed by the lack of support she’s received in her home state of South Carolina ahead of the Feb. 24 primary.

Speaking at a rally in Conway, S.C., on Sunday, Haley responded to former President Trump earning the endorsements of Gov. Henry McMaster, Sens. Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, five of the state’s six House Republicans, and dozens of state legislators.

“So the press asked me, ‘Well, what do you think about the fact that your … governor in South Carolina came and stood behind … Donald Trump with all the other South Carolina elected officials?'” Haley said, referring to McMaster, who served as lieutenant governor under her.

“And I said, ‘I’m sorry, do you mean the one I defeated when I ran for governor?'” she added, according to The Hill.

“Do you mean the Speaker of the House and those elected officials that I forced to have to show their votes on the record when they were trying to hide behind voice votes?” Haley continued.

“Do you mean that same political group that I forced to pass ethics reform and made them show where their income comes from? The same group that I banned half a billion dollars worth of pet projects that they were upset about that group. You can have them, I don’t want them,” she said.

Haley then turned her focus to the state’s senators.

“You’re going to sit there and have Lindsey Graham stand up next to you and we’re supposed to say, ‘Oh that’s what we need to be doing,'” Haley continued. “And I’m just going to let the one on Tim Scott go. That’s up to y’all. I’m not going to say anything about it. We have to live with our decisions.”

Despite her double digit loss to Trump in the New Hampshire primary and her third place finish in Iowa, Haley has insisted the "race is far from over."