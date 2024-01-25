So, That's Why 'Ted Talks' Fellows Are Leaving
Maine's Top Court to Await SCOTUS Ruling on Trump Ballot Eligibility, Dismissing Appeal

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 25, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

In a unanimous ruling, Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court dismissed an appeal from Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows to keep former President Trump off the ballot. 

The Wednesday ruling upheld a lower judge’s order allowing the 45th president to remain on the ballot until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a similar 14th Amendment case out of Colorado.

Bellows was seeking a quicker decision ahead of the March 5 GOP primary.

"I know both the constitutional and state authority questions are of grave concern to many," Bellows said in a statement last week. "This appeal ensures that Maine's highest court has the opportunity to weigh in now, before ballots are counted, promoting trust in our free, safe and secure elections."

Last month, Bellows, a Democrat, determined Trump could not appear on the primary ballot, citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which bars those who've taken an oath to uphold the Constitution from holding office if they "engaged in insurrection or rebellion."

"Like many Americans, I welcome a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court in the Colorado case that provides guidance as to the important Fourteenth Amendment questions in this case," she added. "In the interim, Maine law provides the opportunity to seek review from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court -- which I requested today."

The U.S. Supreme Court will hear Trump's appeal of the Colorado ruling on Feb. 8.


