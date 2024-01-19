So, That's What Motivated a Muslim Man to Open Fire on a Synagogue...
Tipsheet

DeSantis Opens Up About an Early Mistake He Made: ‘I Should Have Just…’

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 19, 2024 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

On the heels of his second-place finish in Iowa, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis opened up about the mistakes he's made during his campaign so far. 

The topic came up Thursday during an interview with Salem radio host Hugh Hewitt, who asked the Republican presidential candidate what “errors” he’s made that he plans to “correct” moving forward.  

DeSantis began by explaining how critical a heavy media presence is during all stages of a campaign. 

“I spent a lot of time on the ground in Iowa, and it’s good. And when you meet people, you convert them,” he said. “But there’s just so many voters out there that you’ve got to do. And I came in not really doing as much media. I should have just been blanketing. I should have gone on all the corporate shows. I should have gone on everything.”

The governor said he realized he should change his media strategy by the end of the summer. 

“I started doing that as we got into the end of the summer, and we did it. But we had an opportunity, I think, to come out of the gate and do that and reach a much broader folk,” he continued. “Now, I’m everywhere. I mean, I’ll show up wherever. I committed to do the debate tonight on WMUR and ABC in New Hampshire. I’m the only one that’s willing to debate. I’ve done these televised town halls. I go out and take questions from voters. You know, I think that’s good. I’m the only one that’s not at this point running a basement campaign. Biden’s running a basement campaign. Trump won’t debate, won’t take questions from voters. And now, Haley won’t debate and won’t take questions from voters.”

Ahead of the New Hampshire primary, Nikki Haley has treated DeSantis like he’s not in the race—arguing after Iowa it’s now a contest between her and Donald Trump, barely mentioning DeSantis's name during events, and backing out of two planned debates in New Hampshire this week.

At 6 percent, the Florida Republican is trailing Haley (33.5 percent) and Trump (46.3) in New Hampshire ahead of the Jan. 23 primary.

