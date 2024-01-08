Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin Admits He Made Huge Error Keeping ICU Hospitalization a...
Tipsheet

With Supreme Court Set to Take Up Colorado Case, Trump Warns of Potential for 'Big Trouble'

Leah Barkoukis
January 08, 2024
AP Photo/Reba Saldanha

Former President Donald Trump on Friday cautioned there would be “big trouble” if the Supreme Court didn’t rule in his favor in the Colorado case. 

Last month, Colorado’s Supreme Court ruled the 45th president ineligible to appear on Republican primary ballots, claiming he engaged in “insurrection,” citing Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which states: "No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any state legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any state, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”

Maine’s Democrat secretary of state ruled the same. 

The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case after lawyers for Trump appealed the rulings. 

"And they’re saying, 'Oh, Trump owns the Supreme Court, he owns it. He owns it. If they make a decision for him, it will be terrible. It’ll ruin their reputations. He owns the Supreme Court. He put on three judges. He owns the Supreme Court. If they rule in his favor, it will be horrible for them. And we’ll protest at their houses. And we’ll do all of the things that you see," Trump said, discussing the left's criticism of the Supreme Court. 

"And that puts pressure on people to do the wrong thing," Trump continued. "What they’re doing is no different than Bobby Knight. They’re playing the ref. I watched that, I said, 'Man, they’re really good. They’re really good at it.'

"And I just hope we get fair treatment," he added. "Because if we don’t, our country’s in big, big trouble. Does everybody understand what I’m saying? I think so, because they’ll cover that completely differently. They’ll cover that in a much different manner. But I’m just saying it’s a very unfair situation that takes place." 

Oral arguments are set for Feb. 8. 

