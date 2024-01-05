Why Stefanik Just Pulled Her Endorsement of Ohio GOP Candidate

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) announced Thursday she is pulling her endorsement of an Ohio Republican who had been a leading candidate for a swing district in Ohio over comments he made about former President Trump in a leaked tape.

“Earlier this week, I informed Craig Riedel (OH-09) that I will be withdrawing my endorsement,” she wrote on X. “I was very disappointed in his inappropriate comments regarding President Trump. As we begin 2024, my focus is on ensuring we nominate the strongest candidates on the ballot who are committed to electing President Trump this November and expanding our House GOP Majority.”

Earlier this week, I informed Craig Riedel (OH-09) that I will be withdrawing my endorsement. I was very disappointed in his inappropriate comments regarding President Trump. As we begin 2024, my focus is on ensuring we nominate the strongest candidates on the ballot who are… — Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) January 4, 2024

Riedel, a former state representative, had been the party’s top pick to take on incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat.

In the tape, the Ohio Republican said Trump was “arrogant.”

"Look, Donald Trump, he's a different person than me," Riedel said. "I don't like the way he communicates. I do think he is arrogant. I don't like the way he calls people names."

We obtained EXCLUSIVE leaked audio exposing @craig_riedel who is running as a Republican in Ohio's 9th District, bad-mouthing President Trump while simultaneously showcasing endorsements on his website from some of Trump's biggest supporters including Jim Jordan and Elise… pic.twitter.com/ivN1IP8XHn — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 8, 2023

Riedel endorsed the 45th president shortly after the tape leaked.

Trump effect playing out in the Ohio-9 GOP primary race:



Candidate Craig Riedel endorsed Trump hours after leaked audio captured him telling "a social media prankster" that he doesn't want Trump's endorsement.



Ohio Rep. Max Miller, a Trump ally, then pulled his endorsement. pic.twitter.com/xNjOEd3Mrh — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) December 8, 2023



