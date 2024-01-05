So, That's How Ghislaine Maxwell Lured Epstein's Victims
Tipsheet

Why Stefanik Just Pulled Her Endorsement of Ohio GOP Candidate

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 05, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) announced Thursday she is pulling her endorsement of an Ohio Republican who had been a leading candidate for a swing district in Ohio over comments he made about former President Trump in a leaked tape. 

“Earlier this week, I informed Craig Riedel (OH-09) that I will be withdrawing my endorsement,” she wrote on X. “I was very disappointed in his inappropriate comments regarding President Trump. As we begin 2024, my focus is on ensuring we nominate the strongest candidates on the ballot who are committed to electing President Trump this November and expanding our House GOP Majority.”

Riedel, a former state representative, had been the party’s top pick to take on incumbent Rep. Marcy Kaptur, a Democrat.

In the tape, the Ohio Republican said Trump was “arrogant.”

"Look, Donald Trump, he's a different person than me," Riedel said. "I don't like the way he communicates. I do think he is arrogant. I don't like the way he calls people names." 

Harvard – Out the Frying Pan Into the Fire Victor Davis Hanson
Riedel endorsed the 45th president shortly after the tape leaked.


Tags: ELISE STEFANIK 2024 ELECTION

