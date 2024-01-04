Some of the Reactions to This Man Lunging at a Las Vegas Judge...
Wait, Did Claudine Gay Plagiarize Her Resignation Letter?
Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep
In Biden v. Houthis, the Terrorists Are Winning
President Gay Is a Symptom Not the Cause
Border Officials Tell Lawmakers How Much Cartels Make Each Week in One Sector...
DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Texas, Argues New Illegal Immigration Law Is 'Unconstitutional'
Claudine Gay's NYT Op-Ed Is Exactly What You'd Expect
Why Are Americans at Each Other's Throats? Ask Barack Obama.
Who Will Be President on January 21, 2025?
Three Economic Myths to Put to Rest This Year
Standards Can – and Must – Be Applied to Everyone
'Where Have You Gone Joe DiMaggio?' or Clinton, Bush, and Obama
DEI Can Only Exist in a Non-Competitive Environment
Tipsheet

Trump Picked Up Another Endorsement in the Senate

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 04, 2024 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Chris Seward

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) endorsed Donald Trump on Wednesday, reflecting back on the 45th president’s time in office when the economy, border security, and national security were in better positions than they are today.

Advertisement

“When Donald Trump was president, America was safe, strong, and prosperous. The economy was booming, working-class wages were growing, our border was secure, and our enemies feared us,” Cotton said. “With Joe Biden as president, everything has gone to hell: families can’t afford groceries, our border is wide open to a full-blown invasion, and our enemies are starting wars everywhere.”

The Arkansas Republican continued, “I endorse President Trump and I look forward to working with him to win back the White House and the Senate so we can help hardworking Arkansans suffering from Joe Biden’s disastrous policies. It’s time to get our country back on track.”

Trump has been racking up endorsements, with House leadership solidly supporting him and now 19 GOP senators also giving the former president their public support. In addition to Cotton, Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), Katie Britt (R-AL), Ted Budd (R-NC), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Steve Daines (R-MT), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Josh Hawley (R-MO), John Hoeven (R-ND), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Eric Schmidt (R-MO), Rick Scott (R-FL), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), JD Vance (R-OH), and Roger Wicker (R-MS) have endorsed Trump as well. 

Recommended

Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“At least 100 House Republicans and 19 GOP senators have endorsed former President Trump’s 2024 comeback bid,” an article in The Hill detailing GOP primary endorsements states. “No other candidate comes anywhere close to having that level of support from Republican members of Congress. More than a half dozen Republican governors have also endorsed candidates in the race.”

Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter
Black Woman Lists All the Reasons She’s Voting for Biden in 2024, There’s Just One Problem Townhall Video
Some of the Reactions to This Man Lunging at a Las Vegas Judge at Sentencing Are Pure Gold Matt Vespa
Wait, Did Claudine Gay Plagiarize Her Resignation Letter? Matt Vespa
Why Are Americans at Each Other's Throats? Ask Barack Obama. Larry Elder
The Jeffrey Epstein Court Docs Have Been Released Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Trump Totally Should Pick Nikki Haley for His Veep Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement