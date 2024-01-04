Trump Picked Up Another Endorsement in the Senate

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) endorsed Donald Trump on Wednesday, reflecting back on the 45th president’s time in office when the economy, border security, and national security were in better positions than they are today.

Advertisement

“When Donald Trump was president, America was safe, strong, and prosperous. The economy was booming, working-class wages were growing, our border was secure, and our enemies feared us,” Cotton said. “With Joe Biden as president, everything has gone to hell: families can’t afford groceries, our border is wide open to a full-blown invasion, and our enemies are starting wars everywhere.”

The Arkansas Republican continued, “I endorse President Trump and I look forward to working with him to win back the White House and the Senate so we can help hardworking Arkansans suffering from Joe Biden’s disastrous policies. It’s time to get our country back on track.”

When Donald Trump was president, America was safe, strong, and prosperous. The economy was booming, working-class wages were growing, our border was secure, and our enemies feared us. With Joe Biden as president, everything has gone to hell: families can’t afford groceries, our… — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) January 3, 2024

Trump has been racking up endorsements, with House leadership solidly supporting him and now 19 GOP senators also giving the former president their public support. In addition to Cotton, Sens. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), Mike Braun (R-IN), Katie Britt (R-AL), Ted Budd (R-NC), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Steve Daines (R-MT), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Josh Hawley (R-MO), John Hoeven (R-ND), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), Eric Schmidt (R-MO), Rick Scott (R-FL), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), JD Vance (R-OH), and Roger Wicker (R-MS) have endorsed Trump as well.

“At least 100 House Republicans and 19 GOP senators have endorsed former President Trump’s 2024 comeback bid,” an article in The Hill detailing GOP primary endorsements states. “No other candidate comes anywhere close to having that level of support from Republican members of Congress. More than a half dozen Republican governors have also endorsed candidates in the race.”