'That's the Lowest': Kornacki Highlights What Stands Out About Biden's Polling Heading Into Election Year

NBC’s final survey of 2023 does not bode well for President Biden heading into an election year, political analyst Steve Kornacki explained Sunday.

Looking at how the president’s approval rating, standing at just 40 percent in the survey, compares historically, the national political correspondent said during the New Year's Eve broadcast that it’s the “lowest” figure among recent presidents.

“How does this compare to past presidents entering the reelection year? Here, you can see it. Here’s the 40 that we have Biden at right now,” he said. “These are all the final polls heading into the election year, a reelection year that NBC conducted.”

In addition to Biden's numbers, the screen showed the approval ratings of former Presidents Trump (44 percent), Obama (46 percent), Bush 43 (51 percent), Clinton (51 percent), and Bush 41 (52 percent) heading into a re-election year.

“That’s the lowest,” Kornacki said of Biden’s approval rating. “That’s the lowest in an NBC poll for an incumbent facing a reelection here.”

