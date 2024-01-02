House Majority Leader Announces Trump Endorsement

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-LA) endorsed former President Trump in the Republican presidential primary on Tuesday.

“I am proud to endorse Donald Trump for president in 2024, and I look forward to working with President Trump and a Republican House and Senate to fight for those families who are struggling under the weight of Biden’s failed policies,” he said in a post on X.

The No. 2 Republican in the House explained in a statement to Fox News Digital how much better off Americans were under Trump.

"When Donald Trump was president, American workers and families were thriving," he said.

"The economy was strong and interest rates were low — grocery costs were affordable, and families could afford to buy a house and provide for their children," the Louisiana Republican continued. "The border was secure and crime was down. America had secure energy policies, keeping gas and utility prices low."

Scalise pointed out how quickly the U.S. has deteriorated under Biden, who has “driven our country into chaos with skyrocketing costs, and hardworking taxpayers are the ones paying the price.” Not only that— "gas prices more than doubled, housing affordability reached all-time lows, mortgage rates doubled, inflation hit the highest level in 40 years, and interest rates are at the highest level in 22 years,” he added.

Only a strong leader can solved the domestic and foreign problems Biden has created, Scalise said.

"In this race, there is one man who has a proven track record of being able to save our country and get us back on track: Donald Trump," the Republican argued. "He has done it once before, and I know he will do it again."