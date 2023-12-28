Surprise: This Liberal Supreme Court Justice Takes More Gifts Than Anyone Else
Sanctuary City Mayor Says 'Entire Country Now at Stake' Due to Illegal Immigration Crisis

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 28, 2023 11:30 AM
AP Photo/Morgan Lee

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson is the latest progressive Democrat calling on the Biden administration to address the illegal immigration crisis as he struggles to handle the influx in the Windy City.

“Without real, significant investment from our federal government, it won’t just be the city of Chicago that won’t be able to maintain this mission,” Johnson said during a Wednesday appearance on CNN. 

“It’s the entire country that is now at stake,” he added, noting that he has pleaded with the administration for more resources. 

“We have roughly 15,000 people living in shelters, temporary shelters, here in Chicago,” Johnson said. “Nearly 27 shelters total. And 4,500 children in our Chicago public schools system, providing health care, also making sure that we are screening individuals as they come through the city of Chicago, providing, again, on-site vaccinations at all of our shelters. And this certainly has been a remarkable challenge that my administration has had to face.”

Johnson said he believes there needs to be more “coordination” between all levels of government. 

“Since taking office, we’ve had an uncoordinated approach,” the progressive argued. “And what I have worked to do, instead of having chaos, is provide some structure and calm around the situation. And without significant federal support, this is not sustainable.”

Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People Derek Hunter
Johnson also directed criticism at Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for busing migrants to sanctuary cities across the country. 

“What Governor Abbott is doing is, quite frankly, it’s reckless,” the mayor said. “… We recognize that there are challenges, significant challenges at the border, and we do need real substantive immigration reform and policies that allow us to have a structure and a pathway to citizenship.

“But again, sending buses all over the state of Illinois and all over the country is reckless and, quite frankly, is dangerous.”

After Chicago started cracking down on the buses of illegal border crossers, Abbott changed his approach and started flying them in. 


 

Democrats Get Ready to Screw a Bunch of People Derek Hunter
We All Knew Nikki Haley Would Get Dragged for Her Civil War Remarks Matt Vespa
Claudine Gay Was Pretty Cagey About Her 2001 Research Paper That Got Her Tenure Matt Vespa
DeSantis's Campaign Is Irrelevant if the GOP Voters Want Trump Kurt Schlichter
Biden's Decision on Apple Watch Ban Will Benefit Close Friend and Donor Spencer Brown
The Border Burns While Biden Sits in the Sun Katie Pavlich

