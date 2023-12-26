MTG Wasn't the Only Lawmaker Swatted on Christmas

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wasn’t the only lawmaker swatted on Christmas Day.

“Our home was swatted this afternoon. Thanks to the Deputies and Troopers who contacted me before arriving. They left with homemade cookies and spiced nuts! Merry Christmas everyone!” wrote Rep. Brandon Williams (R-NY) on X, formerly Twitter.

The Republican later provided an update.

“Capitol Police & local police are investigating the Swatting incident at our home on this Christmas Day. Thankful for law enforcement working today (& every day). 5 cars responded to our home. The deputies & troopers were polite, professional, & prompt. God bless them,” he added.

Cayuga County Sheriff Brian Schenck told The Citizen a call came into their E-911 Center about a shooting at the lawmaker’s residence, which they “quickly confirmed” was false.

Greene also detailed how the Christmas Day swatting incident was at least the eighth one directed at her.

She vowed to introduce legislation "to track down swatters."

"[A]fter today, I have been swatted 8 times but the FBI can’t seem to figure out who is responsible for the swatting and says the law doesn’t allow them to track them down," Greene said on X. "The FBI can do so many things, has even abused FISA to spy on hundreds of thousands of Americans, but can not figure out who wants me killed by a hail of bullets fired by a SWAT team responding to murder suicide calls supposedly coming from me. Thankfully my local police are far too smart, know me well, and know exactly what these swatting calls are. I know there are good FBI agents that are completely sick and tired of the Biden administration they work under. Swatting is extremely dangerous and people have been killed as a result from swatting calls. It’s also a waste of police time and resources and harassment. I will be introducing legislation to track down swatters. Thank you to everyone who has sent well wishes for me and my family. I will never stop fighting for what is right and I will always put America first! No matter what or who attacks me. Merry Christmas!! Christ is KING!!!"

Conservatives commentators were also victims of swatting on Christmas Day.

They told the officers that I had shot my wife and sons in the kitchen — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 25, 2023

According to the FBI, swatting "involves calling 9-1-1 and faking an emergency that draws a response from law enforcement—usually a SWAT team...these calls are dangerous to first responders and to the victims. The callers often tell tales of hostages about to be executed or bombs about to go off. The community is placed in danger as responders rush to the scene, taking them away from real emergencies. And the officers are placed in danger as unsuspecting residents may try to defend themselves."



