Houthis Have No Plan on Stopping Attacks in Red Sea Despite Maritime Task Force

The Iranian-backed Houthi rebels appear unfazed by the recent creation of a maritime task force to combat their aggression in the Red Sea.

Houthi ruling council member Mohammed Albukhaiti told The Washington Post on Tuesday that the militants will not stop their attacks.

"Our war is a moral war, and therefore, no matter how many alliances America mobilizes, our military operations will not stop," he said.

The militants have stepped up attacks against commercial vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden in protest of Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza, launching ballistic missiles, attacking ships with drones, and in some cases hijacking them.

"Participating in a coalition to protect the perpetrators of genocidal crimes is a disgrace in the history of the participating countries," Albukhaiti added. "If America had moved in the right direction, it would have obliged Israel to stop its crimes without the need to expand the scope of the conflict."

Major companies like BP and Maersk have announced they are temporarily halting routes in the region due to the aggression, and are instead taking longer routes around Africa.

“Out of safety reasons all vessels previously paused and due to sail through the region will now be re-routed around Africa via the Cape of Good Hope,” Maersk said. “They will continue their voyages on the diverted routes as soon as operationally feasible.”

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the new task force on Monday.

“The recent escalation in reckless Houthi attacks originating from Yemen threatens the free flow of commerce, endangers innocent mariners, and violates international law,” Austin said in a statement. “The Red Sea is a critical waterway that has been essential to freedom of navigation and a major commercial corridor that facilitates international trade.”

In addition to the U.S., Operation Prosperity Guardian will include the United Kingdom, Bahrain, Canada, France, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Seychelles and Spain.