BREAKING: Defiant Hunter Biden Bails on Closed Door Deposition
Bill Clinton Had a Colorful Phrase to Describe His Wife's Doomed 2016 Campaign
Democrat Resorts to Name-Calling Over Biden Impeachment Inquiry
Worldwide Chaos Courtesy President Crusty
As Trump Lead Widens, Prosecutors Step Up Pursuit
Biden Announces More Aid for Ukraine
Israeli Official Gives Joy Reid a Lesson About Death Toll in Gaza
Musk Reveals the Issue He's Prepared to Go to Prison For
7 Wealthiest Counties Are All Suburbs of DC and San Francisco
Several More Schools to Be Investigated by Education Department for Antisemitism, Islamoph...
David Petraeus: The Ukraine and Modern War Interview
What the Three University Presidents Should Have Said
Jack Smith's Desperate Gamble at SCOTUS
Harvard’s Decades-Long Decline Into the Abyss
Tipsheet

'Want a Ceasefire? Call Him': Israel's Ambassador Holds Up Sign With Hamas Leader's Phone Number at UN

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 13, 2023 7:30 AM

To the members present at the United Nations General Assembly meeting on Tuesday, Israel’s Ambassador Gilad Erdan had one message for those calling for a ceasefire in the country’s current war with Hamas.

Advertisement

"You want a real cease-fire?” Erdan asked as he held up a sign that listed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s office phone number. 

“Call… and ask for Yahya Sinwar. Tell Hamas to put down their arms, turn themselves in, and return our hostages. This will bring a complete ceasefire that will last forever,” he added.  

The UNGA voted overwhelmingly for a Gaza ceasefire, 153-10, with the U.S., Israel, Austria, the Czech Republic, Guatemala, Liberia, Micronesia, Nauru, Papa New Guinea, and Paraguay opposing and 23 countries abstaining. 

Unlike a vote in the Security Council, where the U.S. vetoed a ceasefire resolution last week, a General Assembly vote is nonbinding.

Ahead of Tuesday's vote, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield explained the U.S.'s opposition to the resolution, wondering why it's so hard to condemn Hamas for its terrorist attack on Oct. 7. 

Recommended

Not-So-Scary Truth About Climate Change John Stossel
Advertisement

"We support affirming that Israel like every single country on earth has the right and the responsibility to defend its people from acts of terrorism. Because we know that Hamas intends to repeat the horrors of October 7th again and again and again. A senior Hamas official said so himself on television," she said. 

"Let’s be realistic here. This is a terrorist group that no Member State would tolerate living next to," Thomas-Greenfield added. "So long as Hamas remains driven by its murderous ideology, any ceasefire right now would be temporary at the best and dangerous at worst. Dangerous to Israelis, who would be subject to relentless attacks. And also, dangerous to Palestinians, who deserve the chance to build a better future for themselves, free from Hamas – a group that hides behind innocent civilians rather than protects them, and that co-opts civilian infrastructure to wage conflict."

Tags: ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Not-So-Scary Truth About Climate Change John Stossel
Why Trump Is Winning Ben Shapiro
BREAKING: Defiant Hunter Biden Bails on Closed Door Deposition Katie Pavlich
Israeli Official Gives Joy Reid a Lesson About Death Toll in Gaza Leah Barkoukis
Bill Clinton Had a Colorful Phrase to Describe His Wife's Doomed 2016 Campaign Matt Vespa
Here's the Number of Mail-in Voters Who Admit They Cheated During the 2020 Election Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Not-So-Scary Truth About Climate Change John Stossel
Advertisement