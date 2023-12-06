Heads of UPenn, MIT, and Harvard Endorse Calls for Jewish Genocide
Are We Shocked a Dem Rep Said This About Florida and Texas?
Maybe We Should Do What German Police Did to Hamas Supporters Last Month
Democrats Stunned to Find Out Not Everyone Loves Them
Kevin McCarthy Makes a Major Announcement About His Political Future
Norman Lear Dies at 101
Democrat Congresswoman Doxxed Three Times for Condemning Hamas' Use of Rape as Weapon...
Stefanik Grills Harvard President Over Response to Antisemitism on Campus
If Elected, Trump Says He Won't Be a Dictator...But Named One Exception
Nikki Haley: ‘The Law Should Stay Out’ of Child Sex Change Surgeries
Holiday Celebrations Are Being Cancelled. Here's How a Blue Governor and a Red...
Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’
John Kerry Must Think We're Stupid With This Comment About Dems' Obsession With...
The Meaning of an Astronaut’s Passing
Tipsheet

Tapper Reacts to Biden's 'Stunning Admission' About Why He's Running

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 06, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

CNN’s Jake Tapper questioned the “stunning admission” President Biden made to supporters on Tuesday about why he’s seeking a second term.

During a private donor event in Boston, the president reportedly said, “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running. But we cannot let him win for the sake of the country.”

Advertisement

After those remarks made headlines, he was again asked about his intention in running for re-election when he returned to the White House Tuesday evening. 

"I expect so. But, look, he is running and I just – I have to run," Biden said, adding that he would not drop out now even if Trump left the race. 

Speaking with CNN political director David Chalian, Tapper wondered what he makes of the president's remarks. 

“What we’re seeing here is a real clearly-defined rationale for Biden pursuing reelection despite his current political standing, which is not that great in the polls, obviously, the conversation about his age, and concern among Democrats if he is the best candidate to put forward,” Chalian said. "He clearly thinks he is the single best Democrat to be able to defeat Donald Trump because he did so once. 

Tapper asked if this is "the kind of admission a candidate should be making." 

Chalian believed the remark would be used by Trump as "an opportunity here to talk about Joe Biden being more focused on him than anything else" but if Biden succeeds in reminding voters of "the contrast with Donald Trump," it "could help rally the troops."

Trump was asked about Biden's remarks during his town hall event on Tuesday, saying someone probably gave Biden the talking point. "They thought that would sound good," he said. 


Recommended

Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’ Madeline Leesman
Advertisement
Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’ Madeline Leesman
Are We Shocked a Dem Rep Said This About Florida and Texas? Matt Vespa
Israeli Forces Have Started Flooding Hamas' Terror Tunnels With Seawater Matt Vespa
Heads of UPenn, MIT, and Harvard Endorse Calls for Jewish Genocide Matt Vespa
Kevin McCarthy Makes a Major Announcement About His Political Future Spencer Brown
John Kerry Must Think We're Stupid With This Comment About Dems' Obsession With Climate Change Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Riley Gaines’ Fiery Exchange With Democrat Rep Who Claimed She’s ‘Transphobic’ Madeline Leesman
Advertisement