Here We Go Again? There's Talk of a Travel Ban From China Over 'Mystery Illness'

A group of Republican senators wrote to President Biden on Friday calling on him to enact a travel ban on China over a “mystery illness” spreading in the PRC.

Given the Chinese Community Party’s history of lying about public health emergencies, as seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, the senators say the move is necessary “until we know more about the dangers posed by this new illness.”

The World Health Organization has requested more information from China about the surge in pneumonia cases affecting children, but the senators say the U.S. shouldn’t wait around for the WHO, given its "track record of slavish deference to the CCP."

“At this moment, the world faces another unknown pathogen emanating from the PRC that could spread to other countries, including the United States,” Sens. Marco Rubio (R-FL), Rick Scott (R-FL), J.D. Vance (R-OH), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Mike Braun (R-IN) wrote in the letter. “The PRC has reported an increase in this mystery illness—which it claims to be pneumonia caused by known pathogens—since mid-October. This illness reportedly is a special hazard for children and has overrun hospitals in the north of the country. The World Health Organization (WHO) says it is unclear if the disease is due to an overall increase in respiratory infections or separate events. If history is any indication, we have cause to be concerned.”

A new mysterious respiratory illness is emerging in China and the mistakes from COVID-19 cannot be repeated.



Dr. Marty Makary, a professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, recently explained what he believes is the cause for the spike in respiratory illnesses China is experiencing.

“Looks like this is a combination of common infections,” he told Fox Business. “It does not appear as if there’s a novel infection brewing in China right now. Of course, we should have some skepticism … but the reports I’m seeing and the doctors I’m talking to are suggesting that we’re just seeing a whole host of seasonal viruses primarily infecting children because, remember, they had lockdowns for nearly two years, so there’s a fair amount of immune sheltering and that’s resulting in what we call immunity debt or increased susceptibility.”