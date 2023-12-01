Why Was a UN Worker Holding a Hostage in Gaza?
Tipsheet

Uncle of Boys Held Hostage Says Hamas Branded the Children in Captivity

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  December 01, 2023 1:30 PM
AP Photo/Khalil Hamra

The uncle of Israeli brothers held hostage by Hamas terrorists said this week his nephews were branded in case they escaped.

“They told us stories about what they went through inside Gaza. The stories are horrible,” Yaniv Yaakov told Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen.

“Each child that was taken by Hamas was taken on a motorbike and they took every child, took his leg and put it on the exhaust of that motorbike, so they have a burn so they will be marked if they run, if they escape, so [Hamas] can find them,” he added. 

He said his nephews Yagil Yaakov, 12, and Or Yaakov, 16, were "drugged" and "treated so badly" after being taken hostage in Gaza on Oct. 7.

Former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett called Hamas “sadistic monsters” over what they did to the boys. 

The brothers were released Monday along with nine other hostages. 

