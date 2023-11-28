New Study Puts a Number on How Many Babies Were Saved From Abortion After Roe Overturned

A new study looking at the effects of the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, found that tens of thousands of babies who would have been aborted were born.

"Our primary analysis indicates that in the first six months of 2023, births rose by an average of 2.3 percent in states enforcing total abortion bans compared to a control group of states where abortion rights remained protected, amounting to approximately 32,000 additional annual births resulting from abortion bans," the Institute of Labor Economics study found.

While the researchers view the post-Dobbs landscape negatively because they say it “will result in increases in unintended births and exacerbate economic inequality,” pro-lifers cheered the news.

“The insinuation of a lot of coverage of such data points is that it’s a bad thing for there to be more children welcomed in states with better laws than in states that fast-track abortion,” Kristan Hawkins, president of Students for Life of America, told The New York Times. “It’s a triumph that pro-life policies result in lives saved.”

She also took to X to celebrate the study's findings.

"THIS is why we do what we do," she wrote. "An estimated 32,000 babies are alive, thanks to the overturning of Roe v. Wade! Don’t let anybody tell you that you can’t make a difference in the world. Thanks to the Pro-Life Gen’s dedication and sacrifice to the cause, all of those babies will have a chance at life, who otherwise wouldn’t. Praise God!"

LiveAction’s Lila Rose echoed those remarks.

“Absolutely amazing. 32,000 boys and girls were saved, protected from being killed by abortion, because of the fall of Roe and the life-saving laws that went into effect,” she said on X. “Every one of these children is a miracle. This is why we do this work.”



