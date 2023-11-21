Former WH Doc Says Biden Doesn't Have 'Cognitive Ability' to Do Job. KJP Insists Everything's Fine.

The White House physician for former Presidents Obama and Trump weighed in Monday on President Biden’s fitness for office, noting how much he's declined in just the past few years.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-TX) said on "Fox and Friends" that he recently watched videos of Biden when he was running for president in 2020 and compared it to video from now. "It's incredible to see the difference," he told host Steve Doocy.

In Jackson’s opinion, the president, who turned 81 on Monday, does not have “the cognitive ability to do the job”—a point he’s been making for a long time.

"I think now the Democrats are starting to get to the point where they can't deny [Biden's] decline," he added.

Being commander in chief is just too much for the octogenarian, let alone having to campaign on top of it, Jackson noted.

"He's got these people that surround him that are inappropriately encouraging him to continue to run because it builds up who they are and what they do. But our border, our wars overseas, our economy, you know, it's just a disaster right now. And he just can't do the job. And it's just on display every day that he's not capable of doing this job anymore," Jackson said.

Facing questions about the president's age on Monday, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre insisted "there’s no alarm happening behind the scenes."

“Our perspective is that it’s not about age, it’s about the president’s experience. That’s what we believe,” she added. “The president has used his experience to pass more bipartisan legislation in recent time than any other president. That’s just a fact. It’s something that we have seen this president do, and that’s because of his experience. He’s been able to manage multiple foreign policy challenges. That’s because of his experience.”