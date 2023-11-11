Stefanik Looks to Hold Judge in Trump Fraud Trial Accountable for ‘Judicial Bias’ and ‘Bizarre Behavior’

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) filed an ethics complaint Friday against Judge Arthur Engoron, whom she accused of “clear judicial bias” in the civil fraud case against former President Trump.

In a letter to the New York State Commission on Judicial Conduct, the lawmaker expressed her “serious concerns about the inappropriate bias and judicial intemperance shown” by the judge.

Engoron’s “bizarre behavior has no place in our judicial system,” she added, claiming he is “not honoring the defendant’s rights to due process and a fair trial.”

The New York Republican further argued the judicial system is being “politicized” to affect the former president’s campaign.

Stefanik pointed to several examples of the judge’s problematic behavior, in addition to his viral moment in the courtroom.

After the defendant won an appellate ruling against Judge Engoron on the appropriate statute of limitations in this case, the judge simply ignored the ruling. Judge Engoron entered summary judgment against the defendant before the trial even began, without witnesses, other evidence, and cross-examination. This, despite the fact there’s disputed material evidence–and there’s no victim of the defendant’s supposed fraud. Indeed, as the trial evidence has made clear, the defendant paid back the sophisticated Wall Street banks, on time, in full, with interest, as agreed. No insurance company paid a penny. And these banks and insurance companies, supposedly defrauded, continue to do business with the defendant. Yet Judge Engoron decreed before trial the defendant somehow committed fraud. Now, the judge is holding a trial–with no jury–to determine how much of Tish James’ requested $250 million in damages–with no victims–he will extract from the defendant. How does this not violate the defendant’s Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial? And Judge Engoron has made it crystal clear he doesn’t care what the defendant or his attorneys have to say. Indeed, Judge Engoron illegally gagged them. Judge Engoron told the defendant: “We are not here to listen to what you have to say.” He told the defendant’s counsel: “I am not here to hear what he has to say, now sit down!” And Judge Engoron even threatened the defendant’s counsel if he filed a routine motion for a directed verdict: “You better not, Chris!”

Stefanik further noted that Engoron and his staff are “partisan Democrat donors,” detailing troubling financial contributions they’ve made.

“Judge Engoron’s lawlessness sends an ominous and illegal warning to New York business owners: If New York judges don’t like your politics, they will destroy your business, the livelihood of your employees, and you personally,” she wrote. “This Commission cannot let this continue.”

🚨🚨🚨 I just filed an official judicial complaint against Judge Arthur Engoron for his inappropriate bias and judicial intemperance in New York's disgraceful lawsuit against President Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization.



— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) November 10, 2023




