Karine Jean-Pierre Was Asked About Those Tearing Down Posters of Hostages. Her Answer...
Pink Floyd's Roger Waters on October 7 Attacks: We Don't Know What Happened...
What Happened on an Electric Google Bus Was Laughably Predictable
There Are Several Issues With the Casualty Numbers Coming Out of Gaza
Republicans Trounced Again
Why the Army's New Recruitment Video Is Raising Speculation That the US Is...
House Advances Measure Cutting Buttigieg's Salary to $1
Is Hogan Getting Closer to Mounting Third-Party Bid for President?
Twice-Arrested Illegal Immigrant Accused of Rape, Abduction Apprehended a Third Time
Republicans Lose Both Chambers in Virginia State Legislature
Media Coverage of Conservative Rallies vs. 'Pro-Palestine' Rallies: Can You Spot the Diffe...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Reelected, Avoiding a Runoff
Ode to the United Nations, and Its Gazan Staff
Dems Despair As Trump Surges
Tipsheet

Remember the Trucker Who Ousted NJ's Senate President? Here's How He Fared in Tuesday's Election.

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 08, 2023 7:35 AM

Republican state Sen. Ed Durr, the New Jersey trucker whose 2021 victory over longtime Democratic Senate President Steve Sweeney shocked the nation, was defeated Tuesday by former Assemblymember John Burzichelli.

Advertisement

The Associated Press called the race for the state’s 3rd District after midnight, showing the Democrat garnering 53.2 percent of the vote to Durr’s 46.8 percent. 

Burzichelli, who chaired the Assembly Appropriations Committee for a decade, was ousted in 2021 along with Sweeney. In his comeback campaign, the Democrat targeted Durr for his anti-abortion stance and pro-gun positions, according to Politico New Jersey.

Durr, a truck driver, slipped under the political radar in 2021, surprising even himself when he ousted Sweeney, who had invested little in his reelection campaign and focused more on running for governor in 2025. Democrats back then did not use opposition research against Durr, like when he wrote on Facebook in 2020 about abortion that “Women do have a choice! Keep their legs closed.”

Democrats did not miss that opportunity in this election, seizing on the comments and spending heavily on TV advertisements and mailers attempting to tar other Republicans with them as well.

Recommended

Why the Army's New Recruitment Video Is Raising Speculation That the US Is Preparing for War Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement

Democrat Gov. Phil Murphy congratulated Burzichelli on the victory. 

Sweeney, meanwhile, told NJ Spotlight News that Tuesday's results felt like "a wrong has now been righted."

While Republicans in the Garden State had hoped to win a majority in either the Assembly or state Senate, Democratic victories across the state dashed those hopes Tuesday night. 

“This is a big night for Democrats,” Murphy said.

Tags: NEW JERSEY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Why the Army's New Recruitment Video Is Raising Speculation That the US Is Preparing for War Leah Barkoukis
Republicans Trounced Again Mark Lewis
Media Coverage of Conservative Rallies vs. 'Pro-Palestine' Rallies: Can You Spot the Difference? Guy Benson
There Are Several Issues With the Casualty Numbers Coming Out of Gaza Spencer Brown
Republicans Lose Both Chambers in Virginia State Legislature Rebecca Downs
I Told You So, Jerks Kurt Schlichter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Why the Army's New Recruitment Video Is Raising Speculation That the US Is Preparing for War Leah Barkoukis
Advertisement