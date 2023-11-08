House Advances Measure Cutting Buttigieg's Salary to $1

The House on Tuesday advanced a measure that cuts Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg’s salary to $1.

The bill, introduced under the Holman Rule by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, was passed as an amendment to the 2024 Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Act.

The Holman Rule — which gives members the ability to propose amendments for appropriations bills that decrease the salaries for specific federal workers or programs to $1, essentially defunding them — was reintroduced in January when House Republicans adopted a rules package following Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-Calif.) battle to become speaker. It’s not the first time Greene and other Republicans have taken to the rule to slash salaries to target sending by the Biden administration. Greene offered another amendment reducing pay for Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in September. (The Hill)

Greene specifically called him out for staging bike rides to the White House, using taxpayers funds to accept LGBTQ awards, and failing the people of East Palestine, Ohio, after the toxic train derailment. While the Georgia Republican celebrated the amendment's passage, she said even a dollar is too much.

Pete Buttigieg doesn’t do his job. It’s all about fake photo ops and taxpayer-funded private jet trip to accept LGBTQ awards for him.



