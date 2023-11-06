Here Are the 22 Republican Traitors Who Sided With Dems to Save Rashida...
A Salute to Senator Tommy Tuberville
Democrats Need My Opinion ASAP!
Bidenomics Can’t Save Unreliable Clean Energy and EVs
Tucker Explains Why Americans Should Be Alarmed by Ukrainian Government's Crackdown on Chu...
The Idiocy of the Theory of ‘Proportionate Response’
I Choose Trump over Zelensky
Enough of the Junior Varsity Debates
Shift From Traditional News Sites to Personalities Providing News Terrifies Biased MSM
Israel's New Enemies
Post-10/7 Antisemitism by K-12 School Leaders Going Unpunished
The Awakening of Jewish Christian Mutual Support
Why It’s Important to Reject State Abortion Amendments that Would Advance Dangerous...
New Poll Has Democrats Panicking Over Biden's 2024 Chances
Tipsheet

Comer Explains How the Biden Family 'Disguised' Sources of Revenue

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  November 06, 2023 7:30 AM
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer revealed Sunday that about “two dozen” subpoenas are in the pipeline for the Biden family as its investigation into their overseas business dealings continues. 

Advertisement

"I think you're gonna see swift action on Biden and I would predict somewhere around two dozen subpoenas in the very near future," the Kentucky Republican told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."  

The revelation comes after Comer said last week President Biden received a $40,000 personal check from his brother and sister-in-law he claims was “laundered China money.”  

He argued the financial transactions were “very organized.”

“The reason they did these complicated transactions, was to disguise the source of the revenue and to deceive the IRS from paying taxes," he said, adding that the Biden family will likely claim the funds they received were loans, since “you don’t have to report loans on your taxes.” 

"If you're the IRS and you're just looking at someone's taxes, you would never know that Joe Biden got two checks for loan repayments – $200,000 and $40,000," Comer noted. 

Recommended

A Salute to Senator Tommy Tuberville Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

"You wouldn't know about all the money that we're going to show that James Biden took in and Hunter Biden took in from loans. ... It's an integral part of money laundering, where you deceive from the IRS about the revenue you're taking. In other words, you're a tax cheat."


Tags: BIDEN CRIME FAMILY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

A Salute to Senator Tommy Tuberville Kurt Schlichter
Here Are the 22 Republican Traitors Who Sided With Dems to Save Rashida Tliab Matt Vespa
Here's What Happened When an IDF-Trained Dog Found a Hamas Terrorist in a Tunnel Matt Vespa
The Idiocy of the Theory of ‘Proportionate Response’ Allen West
Bidenomics Can’t Save Unreliable Clean Energy and EVs Gabriella Hoffman
New Poll Has Democrats Panicking Over Biden's 2024 Chances Sarah Arnold

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
A Salute to Senator Tommy Tuberville Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement