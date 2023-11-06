Comer Explains How the Biden Family 'Disguised' Sources of Revenue

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer revealed Sunday that about “two dozen” subpoenas are in the pipeline for the Biden family as its investigation into their overseas business dealings continues.

"I think you're gonna see swift action on Biden and I would predict somewhere around two dozen subpoenas in the very near future," the Kentucky Republican told Fox News' Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."

The revelation comes after Comer said last week President Biden received a $40,000 personal check from his brother and sister-in-law he claims was “laundered China money.”

He argued the financial transactions were “very organized.”

“The reason they did these complicated transactions, was to disguise the source of the revenue and to deceive the IRS from paying taxes," he said, adding that the Biden family will likely claim the funds they received were loans, since “you don’t have to report loans on your taxes.”

"If you're the IRS and you're just looking at someone's taxes, you would never know that Joe Biden got two checks for loan repayments – $200,000 and $40,000," Comer noted.

"You wouldn't know about all the money that we're going to show that James Biden took in and Hunter Biden took in from loans. ... It's an integral part of money laundering, where you deceive from the IRS about the revenue you're taking. In other words, you're a tax cheat."

🚨 Instead of being honest with the American people, President Biden has claimed since the 2020 election that his family has not received money from China.



That was lie, and @POTUS continues to lie now.@GOPoversight is exposing the truth. We aren't done yet. @SundayFutures pic.twitter.com/B4DRs1qNvN — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 6, 2023



