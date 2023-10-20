Wait, That's How The Washington Post Described the Kidnappings by Hamas
The Pro-Hamas Demonstrations Have Spread to High Schools
Does Iran Realize Its Own Growing Danger?
SEC Souring on ESG, Yet Promulgating Natural Asset Companies
Jim Jordan Isn't Giving Up on House Speaker Bid
'Beyond Absurd': Republicans Rip Biden Administration for Its Latest Decision on Venezuela...
Hogan-Appointed Maryland Circuit Court Judge Gunned Down Outside His Home
Time to Stop Appeasing Terrorist Iran
Hate Trump All You Like, the Gag Order Is Still Wrong
A Radical on Race, the Environment, and Taxes, RFK Jr. Is a Wolf...
Americans’ Trust in Mass Media Sinks to Record Low
Good Fences Make Good Neighbors?
The Philosopher With a Picture of Stalin Above His Bed Opens World's Largest...
Colonel Klink Rides Again
Tipsheet

Greek Orthodox Church Building Sheltering Civilians Hit by Israeli Airstrike

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 20, 2023 8:00 AM

The Greek Orthodox St. Porphyrios Church, one of the oldest churches in the world, was partially destroyed after the Israeli military hit a nearby command and control center used by Hamas. 

Advertisement

One of the church’s buildings that was reportedly sheltering displaced Christians and Muslims collapsed after it was hit, though the number of dead and injured is unclear.

The IDF acknowledged that their strike against a Hamas target “damaged the wall of a church in the area” and said it’s “aware of reports on casualties.” The military said it’s reviewing the incident. 

The Church of St. Porphyrius’s original structure dates to the 5th century, and the current structure was built in the 12th century. Located in a historic quarter of the city, it is named after a former bishop of Gaza, Saint Porphyrius, and placed where he is believed to have died in A.D. 420. Characterized by thick walls and a richly decorated interior, the church has long been a place of refuge and community for its members, who are a religious minority in the Gaza Strip. […]

The Order of St. George, an associated order of the church, issued a statement confirming the strike. “Archbishop Alexios appears to have been located and is alive, but we don’t know if he is injured,” the Order of St. George stated. The blast hit “two church halls where the refugees, including children and babies, were sleeping.” […]

Christians make up about 1 percent of Gaza’s population and have faced restrictions and discrimination by Hamas and Gaza’s Islamist government, according to human rights groups. During the 2014 Gaza war, about 1,000 Palestinian Muslims fled Israeli shelling for the Church of St. Porphyrius, where graves were damaged by shrapnel from a nearby strike, Reuters reported. (The Washington Post)

Recommended

Does Iran Realize Its Own Growing Danger? Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

The Orthodox Patriarchate of Jerusalem expressed "its strongest condemnation of the Israeli airstrike that have struck its church compound in the city of Gaza" and said it's a "war crime that cannot be ignored."

But its "religious and humanitarian" duties "to provide all that is necessary in times of war and peace alike" will not be abandoned, the statement added. 

Tags: WAR ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Does Iran Realize Its Own Growing Danger? Victor Davis Hanson
Wait, That's How The Washington Post Described the Kidnappings by Hamas Matt Vespa
Biden's Oval Office Address Did Not Go Over Well Sarah Arnold
Hogan-Appointed Maryland Circuit Court Judge Gunned Down Outside His Home Leah Barkoukis
Harvard Students Try to Play the Victims After Losing Job Opportunities Over Hamas Support Guy Benson
The Pro-Hamas Demonstrations Have Spread to High Schools Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Does Iran Realize Its Own Growing Danger? Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement