I Guess We Don't Care About 'Disinformation' Anymore?
Academia Needs to Go Extinct
We Should Not Take a Single Palestinian 'Refugee'
How Would You Respond to the 'Modern Day Holocaust'?
What a Palestinian State Would Look Like
Relieved Residents of Texas Illegal Immigrant Town Love Gov. Abbott’s New State Police...
The Latest In Lawfare: Jack Smith and Judge Chutkan’s Gag Order Against President...
Americans Learned a Financial-Crisis Lesson. Washington Did Not
Can Defamation Lawsuit Restore Sanity to #MeToo and College Campuses?
A Clarifying Moment for the West
Soft Anti-Semitism
Long-Time Democrat Makes Stunning Admission About Trump
Biden Claims Israel Did Not 'Push Back' On His Decision to Send $100...
DeSantis to Launch 'Veterans for DeSantis' Coalition
Tipsheet

New Survey Shows Which Candidate Stands to Lose More From RFK Jr. Running as an Independent

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 19, 2023 6:30 AM
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

A new survey shows which presidential candidate stands to lose more from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent decision to run as an independent candidate.

According to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll, a two-way contest between President Biden and former President Donald Trump has the former ahead, 49 percent to 46 percent, with 5 percent undecided.

Advertisement

With Kennedy added, however, Biden’s support dropped to 44 percent, while Trump’s fell to 37 percent. RFK Jr. received support from 16 percent of registered voters. Three percent were undecided. 

Among independents, 34 percent said they support the 45th president, 33 percent are in favor of Biden, and 29 percent said they back Kennedy.  

“Although it’s always tricky to assess the impact of a third-party candidate, right now Kennedy alters the equation in Biden’s favor,” said Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. “What this does speak to, however, is that about one in six voters are looking for another option especially independents.”

The survey of 1,218 registered voters was conducted Oct. 11 and has a margin of error of 3.9 percent. 

RFK Jr. said during a recent podcast interview that his "intention is to spoil [the election]" for both Trump and Biden - an acknowledgment that comes as Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel warned Republicans against supporting him. 

Recommended

Academia Needs to Go Extinct Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

“Make no mistake – a Democrat in Independent’s clothing is still a Democrat. RFK Jr. cannot hide from his record of endorsing Hillary, supporting the Green New Deal, fighting against the Keystone Pipeline, and praising AOC’s tax hikes – he is your typical elitist liberal and voters won’t be fooled," she said in a statement. "American families deserve commonsense leadership that will return America’s energy independence, stop Bidenflation, secure our border, and get our country back on track, which is why our Republican nominee will be the next President of the United States.” 

Tags: DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN ROBERT F. KENNEDY JR

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Academia Needs to Go Extinct Kurt Schlichter
Jews and Blacks: Their Landlord and Their Friend Ann Coulter
What Israeli Officials Reportedly Told Biden Before He Left Isn't Shocking Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Caught Lying During His Trip to Israel Sarah Arnold
We Should Not Take a Single Palestinian 'Refugee' Derek Hunter
BREAKING: Violent Hamas-Sympathizing Protesters Take Over Capitol Hill Spencer Brown

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Academia Needs to Go Extinct Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement