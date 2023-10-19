New Survey Shows Which Candidate Stands to Lose More From RFK Jr. Running as an Independent

A new survey shows which presidential candidate stands to lose more from Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent decision to run as an independent candidate.

According to an NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist Poll, a two-way contest between President Biden and former President Donald Trump has the former ahead, 49 percent to 46 percent, with 5 percent undecided.

With Kennedy added, however, Biden’s support dropped to 44 percent, while Trump’s fell to 37 percent. RFK Jr. received support from 16 percent of registered voters. Three percent were undecided.

Among independents, 34 percent said they support the 45th president, 33 percent are in favor of Biden, and 29 percent said they back Kennedy.

“Although it’s always tricky to assess the impact of a third-party candidate, right now Kennedy alters the equation in Biden’s favor,” said Lee M. Miringoff, Director of the Marist College Institute for Public Opinion. “What this does speak to, however, is that about one in six voters are looking for another option especially independents.”

New NPR/Marist poll finds RFK Jr with 16% in Biden-Trump-Kennedy matchup. Finds that, at moment at least, Biden benefits from third-party bid. https://t.co/phH41j0EkZ pic.twitter.com/JcZV6j16zD — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 18, 2023

The survey of 1,218 registered voters was conducted Oct. 11 and has a margin of error of 3.9 percent.

RFK Jr. said during a recent podcast interview that his "intention is to spoil [the election]" for both Trump and Biden - an acknowledgment that comes as Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel warned Republicans against supporting him.

“Make no mistake – a Democrat in Independent’s clothing is still a Democrat. RFK Jr. cannot hide from his record of endorsing Hillary, supporting the Green New Deal, fighting against the Keystone Pipeline, and praising AOC’s tax hikes – he is your typical elitist liberal and voters won’t be fooled," she said in a statement. "American families deserve commonsense leadership that will return America’s energy independence, stop Bidenflation, secure our border, and get our country back on track, which is why our Republican nominee will be the next President of the United States.”