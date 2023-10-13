Welcome to the Hamas 'Day of Rage'
Planned Parenthood's Only Clinic in Gaza Has Been Destroyed by an Israeli Airstrike

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 13, 2023 9:00 AM
The Palestinian Family Planning and Protection Association’s only facility in Gaza was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike to an adjacent building on Oct. 8, "completely cutting off their ability to offer healthcare to women who have already been systematically denied sexual and reproductive healthcare and rights by the Israeli occupation," the International Planned Parenthood Federation said in a statement. 

"Over 37,000 pregnant women will be forced to give birth with no electricity or medical supplies in Gaza in the coming months, risking life-threatening complications without access to delivery and emergency obstetric care services," the statement continues. 

On social media, IPPF Global released a video asking for donations. 

"The destruction of a @PFPPA clinic in #Gaza after an Israeli airstrike has left an already extremely vulnerable population with even fewer options to receive SRH care without #humanitarian aid. Make an emergency gift here: https://secure.ippf.org/a/web-palestine."

"PFPPA has been bravely providing services within this protracted humanitarian crisis setting for decades," the clinic's executive director said in a separate statement. "This has made us stronger and increased our commitment to women and girls, but we are now facing a dire situation. Basic sexual and reproductive health care commodities, like condoms, are banned in Gaza. The total blockade of Gaza will only worsen the situation for millions of desperate people who are denied their most basic of human rights."

PFPPA's mission statement says the clinic supports "the right of women to choose the number and time of safe pregnancies as well as a safe abortion for medical reasons."

According to a 2016 Reuters report, the Palestinian Health Ministry only permits abortions if a mother's life is in danger or if both parents consent following diagnosis of a fetal "impairment." But abortion due to rape or incest is banned. 

