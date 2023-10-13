Jim Jordan Gets Some Last Minute Competition in House Speaker Race

Rep. Steve Scalise, who had secured the Republican Party’s nomination to be the next House speaker, officially dropped out on Thursday after he was short of the 217 votes required on the House floor to take the gavel.

At this point any Republican that’s nominated will have a tough time as they can only afford to lose four GOP votes—a point President Trump acknowledged even with Rep. Jim Jordan, whom he endorsed for the position.

But now, it looks like the Ohio Republican will have some competition from a seven-term lawmaker most have probably never heard of.

On Friday, Rep. Austin Scott of Georgia announced he is running.

“I have filed to be Speaker of the House,” he said on X. “We are in Washington to legislate, and I want to lead a House that functions in the best interest of the American people.”

He will likely face an even more uphill battle than Jordan, however.

Jordan, for his part, sounded optimistic on Friday.

“I think I can unite the conference; I think I can go tell the country what we’re doing and why it matters to them, and we’ll talk about that," he told reporters. “I think it’s important that the House get open and operating as soon as possible."