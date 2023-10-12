US Death Toll From Hamas Terror Attack Rises Again

The U.S. death toll from Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel Oct. 7 has risen to 25, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday.

The latest figure comes as Blinken is in Tel Aviv to hold meetings with top Israeli officials following the brutal attack by Hamas terrorists, which left at least 1,200 Israelis dead and thousands more injured.

Advertisement

During his remarks, Blinken emphasized the U.S.'s unwavering support.

“People of Israel have long and rightly prided themselves on self-reliance—on their ability to defend themselves even when the odds are stacked against them,” Blinken said. “The message that I bring to Israel is this: you may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself but as long as America exists you will never ever have to. We will always be there by your side.”

🔴 U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken addresses Israeli citizens



'As long as the U.S. exists, you will never be alone' pic.twitter.com/L257fCf84z — i24NEWS English (@i24NEWS_EN) October 12, 2023

I’m in Israel today to make one thing clear: The United States stands with Israel and its people, and we will always stand — resolutely — against terrorism. pic.twitter.com/25KCfkjp3S — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 12, 2023

I met with @IsraeliPM Netanyahu in Israel today to reiterate ironclad U.S. support for Israel’s right to defend itself from Hamas’ terrorist attacks. pic.twitter.com/hhuqRS3UrA — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 12, 2023

Met with Israeli President @Isaac_Herzog to discuss the situation on the ground and reaffirm our unwavering support for Israel’s right to defend itself from terrorism. pic.twitter.com/QDWIs4tzor — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 12, 2023

In addition to the confirmed U.S. deaths, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said earlier this week during a briefing that 20 Americans are currently unaccounted for.

"We do believe it’s likely that there may be hostages who are U.S. citizens who are held in Gaza," he said.

“There are a number of countries who have the ability to deliver messages to Hamas, and we have made clear to those countries that they should urge Hamas to release all hostages immediately," Miller added. "This is a matter we take incredibly seriously.”

Blinken will travel to Jordan on Friday to meet with King Abdullah and head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.