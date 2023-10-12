IDF Strikes Take Syrian Airports Out of Play Amid Escalating Attacks From the...
The Story of the Murdered Philly Journalist Who Mocked Dilbert Creator Just Got...
Reports: Some of the Hamas Terrorists Had Israeli Work Permits and Their Victims...
Robbing the Children's Future
If Biden Really Wants to Help Israel, He Must Stop the War on...
Why One Lawmaker Just Renounced His Membership in Democratic Socialists of America
One House Republican Is Doing the Job Biden Failed at...Twice
Here Was Kirby's Response When Pressed About Why Americans Haven't Been Evacuated From...
University of Florida President Puts Other 'Leaders' to Shame on Israel and Hamas
Of Course the UN Would Add These Human Rights Abusers to 'Human Rights...
Congress Wants a Better Value. So Why Are They Eliminating Performance Based Payment?
The Tail Wagging the Dog in the Republican Party
America at the Crossroads: A Free Republic or a Police State?
CIA Withheld USS Cole Bombing Information From the FBI
Tipsheet

US Death Toll From Hamas Terror Attack Rises Again

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 12, 2023 10:30 AM
State Department Photo by Ron Przysucha

The U.S. death toll from Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel Oct. 7 has risen to 25, Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Thursday.

The latest figure comes as Blinken is in Tel Aviv to hold meetings with top Israeli officials following the brutal attack by Hamas terrorists, which left at least 1,200 Israelis dead and thousands more injured. 

Advertisement

During his remarks, Blinken emphasized the U.S.'s unwavering support. 

“People of Israel have long and rightly prided themselves on self-reliance—on their ability to defend themselves even when the odds are stacked against them,” Blinken said. “The message that I bring to Israel is this: you may be strong enough on your own to defend yourself but as long as America exists you will never ever have to. We will always be there by your side.”

Recommended

Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

In addition to the confirmed U.S. deaths, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said earlier this week during a briefing that 20 Americans are currently unaccounted for. 

"We do believe it’s likely that there may be hostages who are U.S. citizens who are held in Gaza," he said.

“There are a number of countries who have the ability to deliver messages to Hamas, and we have made clear to those countries that they should urge Hamas to release all hostages immediately," Miller added. "This is a matter we take incredibly seriously.”

Blinken will travel to Jordan on Friday to meet with King Abdullah and head of the Palestinian Authority, Mahmoud Abbas.

Tags: ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter
University of Florida President Puts Other 'Leaders' to Shame on Israel and Hamas Guy Benson
The Story of the Murdered Philly Journalist Who Mocked Dilbert Creator Just Got More Interesting Matt Vespa
It Wasn't a Mistake. It Was Social Justice. Ann Coulter
Here Was Kirby's Response When Pressed About Why Americans Haven't Been Evacuated From Israel Leah Barkoukis
One House Republican Is Doing the Job Biden Failed at...Twice Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement