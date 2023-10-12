Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here
The Hope of Israel Will Triumph
Terrorists Supporting Terrorists
Robbing the Children's Future
If Biden Really Wants to Help Israel, He Must Stop the War on...
Barbarians Will Do What Barbarians Will Do
Who Has the U.S. Government Betrayed?
Congress Wants a Better Value. So Why Are They Eliminating Performance Based Payment?
The Tail Wagging the Dog In the Republican Party
America at the Crossroads: A Free Republic or a Police State?
CIA Withheld USS Cole Bombing Information From the FBI
Nuclear War Is the Ultimate 'Climate Change'
New Documentary Challenges ‘Climate Crisis’ with Facts, Sound Science, and Commonsense
They Chanted 'By Any Means Necessary' -- Is This What They Wanted?
Tipsheet

Here Was Kirby's Response When Pressed About Why Americans Haven't Been Evacuated From Israel

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 12, 2023 6:00 AM
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

White House National Security spokesman John Kirby was pressed on why the Biden administration appears to have left Americans stranded in Israel to fend for themselves, even as more than a dozen other countries have evacuated their citizens.

Advertisement

“I want to start with the efforts to get Americans out of Israel right now,” NewsNation correspondent Blake Burman told Kirby. “I think Sen. Josh Hawley sort of summed it up what many people are asking. Here’s a social media post he put out, Here’s that quote: ‘For the second time in two years, Americans are stranded in a war zone. What’s the plan to get them out? How can you answer that question?’”

“Well a couple of things here: First of all, commercial flights are still going in and out of Ben Gurion airport, so that’s always an option for those who may want to leave,” Kirby said.

“How was it that we are seemingly behind several countries on this front?” Berman followed up after noting that Fiji, Hungary, and South Korea have already evacuated their citizens. 

“I think I would take issue with you that we’re behind anybody here. We have been exploring options and continue to do that,” Kirby replied. "I would just say stay tuned, I think we'll have more to say very soon about what some of those options are going to look like."

Recommended

Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

The comments come after President Biden instructed Americans earlier this week to explore “ground options” and said “commercial flights” were still available, despite most major airlines canceling services out of the country. 

“Panicked” Americans have been desperately reaching out to their representatives in Congress for help. 

Over 140 lawmakers signed a letter calling on the State Department to “use every tool at its disposal to get Americans out,” while others, like Rep. Cory Mills (R-FL) took matters into their own hands.


Tags: STATE DEPARTMENT ISRAEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter
Trump Brings Home Americans From Israel, While Families Beg Biden to Help Sarah Arnold
It Wasn't a Mistake. It Was Social Justice. Ann Coulter
Exclusive: Condoleezza Rice Notices What Was Missing From Joe Biden's Speech on Israel and Hamas Guy Benson
Dems Circle the Wagons Around Rashida Tlaib Over Her Hamas Nonsense...and It's Ugly to Watch Matt Vespa
Meet the Harvard Students Supporting Hamas’ Invasion of Israel John Hasson

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Leftists Want the Same Massacre to Happen Here Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement