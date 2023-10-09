Two US Lawmakers Were in Israel When Hamas Attacked

Two Democratic lawmakers who were in Israel at the time of Hamas’s unprecedented attack over the weekend have safely returned to the U.S.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, arrived in Jerusalem on Friday for meetings ahead of an economic summit that was scheduled to take place in Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

Advertisement

“I was in Israel when the horrific attacks carried out by Hamas started on Saturday,” Booker said. “My team and I are now safe, but like many we are shaken, angered, and heartbroken by the hundreds killed, the thousands injured, those taken hostage, and all who are directly affected by these sickening terrorist attacks. After this experience, more than ever, I am committed to working with my colleagues in the Senate to continue supporting Israel’s security and ensuring stability in the region — and I hope one day soon, a long-term and just peace in the region.”

Booker had been on a run when he received a call from his chief of staff that Israel was being attacked and he needed to urgently return to the hotel. Once he came back, the senator hid in the hotel’s stairwell along with other guests.

I was in Israel when the horrific attacks carried out by Hamas started on Saturday. My team and I are now safe, but like many we are shaken, angered, and heartbroken by the hundreds killed, the thousands injured, those taken hostage, and all who are directly affected by these… pic.twitter.com/E4BgEZxSTC — Cory Booker (@CoryBooker) October 8, 2023

He also condemned the attack in a statement posted on X.

“I emphatically condemn Hamas’ horrific acts of violence, kidnapping and terror targeting Israeli families, children and other civilians in towns and cities across the nation of Israel," Booker said. "I stand with the people of Israel and the families of those who have lost loved ones."

Democrat Rep. Dan Goldman of New York was also in Israel for a Bar Mitzvah with his wife and children during the invasion.

“Congressman Goldman and his family sheltered from Hamas rocket fire in their hotel’s interior stairwell until early Sunday morning, when they were able to safely depart for New York,” the lawmaker's spokesperson, Simone Kanter, said in a statement.

“At a minimum, Congress must replenish — and expand — the Iron Dome as soon as possible,” Goldman posted on X, early Sunday morning. “I hope Republicans can get their House in order so we can pass emergency legislation to assist Israel in defending herself.”

At a minimum, Congress must replenish — and expand — the Iron Dome as soon as possible.



I hope Republicans can get their House in order so we can pass emergency legislation to assist Israel in defending herself. — Rep. Dan Goldman (@RepDanGoldman) October 8, 2023

At least nine Americans died in the attack, and Israel Minister for Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer said he believes Americans are also being held hostage in Gaza.







