Biden MIA as Staffer Releases Statement on New War in the Middle East
Here's Netanyahu's Warning to Palestinian Civilians in Gaza
As Israeli PM Netanyahu Declares State of War, Disturbing Accounts Emerge Along the...
Guess Who Finally Emerged From the Bunker to Give a Statement on Israel's...
The US Office of Palestinian Affairs Deletes Its 'Disgraceful' Response to Attack on...
In Switzerland, You'll Get a Prison Sentence for Saying This
'Trans Women' Taking Hormones Are More Likely to Suffer ‘Severe’ Health Conditions
Democrats Are Fed Up With Joe Biden's Handling of the Border
Israel Strikes Back
Chinese Companies, Nationals Indicted After Being Caught Shipping Deadly Fentanyl Chemical...
Now Do You Understand Why Jews Are Paranoid?
Liberal Media Visibly Flustered After Learning Joe Biden's Underwater Polling Numbers
Biden Faces Heat After Handing Out $6 Billion to Iran Amid Israel Attack
Republicans Criticize Biden's 'Irresponsible Policies' As War Rages In Israel
Tipsheet

IDF Spokesperson Predicts the World's Response as Israel Begins to Strike Back

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 07, 2023 9:40 PM
IDF

Hundreds of terrorists crossed from Gaza into Israel early Saturday morning, attacking dozens of Israeli communities and military bases, going house to house executing civilians, and abducting both civilians and military personnel, including women, children, the elderly and disabled, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, said in a video statement posted on X.  

Advertisement

Conricus called the attack, which has killed more than 200 civilians thus far, “unprecedented,” but vowed that the Israeli response would be as well. The spokesperson noted, however, that the significant number of hostages the terrorists took will shape Israel’s response and “the future of this war.”

While central and southern Israel faced a barrage of more than 3,000 rocket attacks, the Iron Dome defense system prevented a number of casualties. Instead, the high death count came largely as a result of the close-contact executions.

According to Conricus, Israel is still not fully in control of all of its communities and bases. 

Thus, among its first priorities is ensuring Israeli communities are recaptured and safe. Then, Israel will account for all civilians and soldiers, close the border and prevent future attacks, and finally, strike Hamas' military targets, which is ongoing. 

“That’s usually the stage when the world starts to count Palestinian deaths and lecture us about humanity and the use of force,” he said. “Let me remind everybody how this started: It started with the butchering and the cold-blooded execution of Israeli civilians by Hamas—unprovoked…” 

Whatever happens in the next stage of the war, the blood will be on Hamas’ hands, he said, “they are responsible.” 

"For those of you who care about truth and defending democracies…against evil, dark, medieval extremists, then I urge you, speak up, support Israel…and make sure that you stand up to slander of Israel, to misinformation, to bias against Israel, to thinly concealed anti-Semitism and BDS masquerading as support for Palestinians or masquerading as care for Palestinian civilians," he continued. 

Recommended

As Israeli PM Netanyahu Declares State of War, Disturbing Accounts Emerge Along the Gaza Strip Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"I can assure you the IDF will be very measured in its response and that we, unlike our enemies, hold human life dear, but I can also assure you today is a different day and the response Israel will deliver Hamas will be unlike anything we have done in the past,” Conricus vowed. “We will make Hamas pay a price they have never paid before hopefully until their destruction.”


Tags: WAR ISRAEL HAMAS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

As Israeli PM Netanyahu Declares State of War, Disturbing Accounts Emerge Along the Gaza Strip Matt Vespa
Here's Netanyahu's Warning to Palestinian Civilians in Gaza Matt Vespa
The US Office of Palestinian Affairs Deletes Its 'Disgraceful' Response to Attack on Israel Leah Barkoukis
Kennedy Family Hero Che Guevara Captured and Killed 56 Years Ago This Week Humberto Fontova
Guess Who Finally Emerged From the Bunker to Give a Statement on Israel's New War With Hamas Matt Vespa
In Switzerland, You'll Get a Prison Sentence for Saying This Leah Barkoukis

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
As Israeli PM Netanyahu Declares State of War, Disturbing Accounts Emerge Along the Gaza Strip Matt Vespa
Advertisement