Here's When Democrats Decided They Weren't Going to Save Kevin McCarthy
Biden's Unhinged Dog That Was Biting Everyone Is Removed From the White House
House GOP Settling on a New Speaker Won't Be Wrapped Up Quickly
Biden: About That Whole No More Border Wall Thing...
NBC News Can't Stop Getting Hit With Community Notes
What Eric Adams Is Doing to Try to Prevent More Illegal Immigrants From...
Guess Who Attended a Dinner to 'Celebrate' Karine Jean-Pierre
'Perfect Timing': D'Souza's Latest Film Comes After Shocking New Report About the FBI...
Will Joe Manchin Have a Better Chance Running As an Independent?
Urban Decay Chronicles: More Blows for San Francisco, DC
Thomas Massie Makes It Abundantly Clear He Won't Support Trump for Speaker
Eric Adams: The White House Is ‘Wrong’ on Immigration
Another Overwhelmed 'Sanctuary' Democrat Says It's Time to Enforce the Border
Is the 2024 Republican Nomination Now a Three-Person Race?
Tipsheet

The Menendez Saga Just Got Even Worse

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 05, 2023 12:15 PM
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Nadine Menendez, wife of embattled U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, was involved in a fatal car crash in 2018 prior to marrying the New Jersey Democrat.

According to police reports, Menendez struck and killed 49-year-old Richard Koop with her Mercedes-Benz. The victim had allegedly been jaywalking. 

Advertisement

But new questions are being raised following a New York Times report on the incident, which resulted in no charges and was not picked up by media at the time. The revelations are especially important as they help explain one of the bribes alleged in the federal indictment against her and Sen. Menendez. 

What happened that night in the borough of Bogota outside New York City was not reported for years, leaving witnesses and Mr. Koop’s family to wonder if the fatal collision was deliberately kept quiet. But now, nearly five years later, the episode adds a startling dimension to a scandal that has shaken American politics, and raised new questions about the senator at its center. [...]

Prosecutors said in those charging papers that Ms. Menendez needed a car so badly after a December 2018 “accident” that the senator, a Democrat, was willing to try to suppress an unrelated criminal prosecution for a New Jersey businessman in exchange for a $60,000 Mercedes convertible. The fatal collision with Mr. Koop on Dec. 12 matches prosecutors’ terse description of the December 2018 crash.

Interviews, police reports, dashcam footage, audio of 911 calls and other records reviewed by The New York Times also raise additional questions about the inquiry into the collision itself, which was reported earlier Wednesday by The Record of New Jersey. The questions include whether Mr. Menendez, a senator long accused of using the levers of government to help his friends, may have made an attempt to intervene.

There were reasons for suspicion at the time. One witness at the scene said in an interview that officers appeared to know who Ms. Menendez was and treated her with striking deference. Police recordings captured the voice of a man who identifies himself as a retired police officer from a nearby department. He can be heard saying he came to the scene as “a favor” to a friend whose wife knew Ms. Menendez. (NYT)

Recommended

You Can Draft This Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

According to police reports, Menendez was able to leave the scene and was never tested for drugs or alcohol. She also refused to give up her phone. The victim’s family said the way the case was handled left them with the feeling “the whole thing was very silently swept under the rug.” They said they never heard from Menendez or the senator after the fatal accident.  

Advertisement

Menendez and his wife have both pleaded not guilty on bribery charges. An attorney for Mrs. Menendez called the crash a "tragic accident" in a statement to the Times but argued it was not related to the current charges she's facing. 

Tags: CORRUPTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

You Can Draft This Kurt Schlichter
Journalist: My Interview With Biden Was 'the Saddest Thing' Townhall Staff
McHenry's First Act As Speaker Pro Tempore Outrages Gaetz Leah Barkoukis
'Perfect Timing': D'Souza's Latest Film Comes After Shocking New Report About the FBI Released Leah Barkoukis
Guess Who Attended a Dinner to 'Celebrate' Karine Jean-Pierre Julio Rosas
It's Not About Fentanyl Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
You Can Draft This Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement