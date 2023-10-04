Read It: Jim Jordan Makes Bid for Speaker Official
After McCarthy's Ouster, Speaker Pro Tempore McHenry Kicks Pelosi Out of Her Office
Senator Kennedy Blasts Biden for 'Strangling' the American People With Inflation
McCarthy Spills Why He Thinks Matt Gaetz Ousted Him As House Speaker
Only the Current House Chaos Could Lead to This Nomination for Speaker
Are You Ready for House Speaker Steve Scalise?
Something Is Odd With the Recent Shooting at HBCU in Baltimore
The One Issue a House Republican Is Threatening to Resign Over
Dem Rep Carjacked at Gunpoint Says the Incident Confirms One Argument He's 'Always'...
'It's Disgusting!': GOP Rep Blasts This Text Message That Went Out Amid Effort...
Florida to Allow Death Penalty for Child Rapists
What Does McCarthy's Ousting Mean for Republicans?
Who Will Replace McCarthy? One Name Keeps Popping Up.
Newt Gingrich Doesn't Hold Back Against 8 Republicans Who Voted to Oust McCarthy
Tipsheet

Why Gaetz's 2018 Comments About Paul Ryan Are Circulating Again

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 04, 2023 11:00 AM
Courtesy of Marissa Forte

A 2018 video of Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who led the effort to oust Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) from his speakership post, began circulating on social media following the historic motion-to-vacate vote. 

Advertisement

In the clip, the Florida Republican argued that efforts to oust then-Speaker Paul Ryan would weaken the GOP. 

“Here’s the problem: If we take Paul Ryan off the field right now, instead of being able to finish strong in the 115th Congress, we will shatter into a bunch of factions fighting against each other for power,” Gaetz said. “We’ve got enough of that in Washington already. Paul Ryan can be a caretaker of the speakership. We can have a leadership election. We could go into the midterms strong. And I don’t think they’re pushing him out early if he doesn’t want to go, is in any way advantageous.”

After Tuesday's vote, Gaetz accused McCarthy of being influenced by special interests.

Recommended

After McCarthy's Ouster, Speaker Pro Tempore McHenry Kicks Pelosi Out of Her Office Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"He's the product of a corrupt system that rewards people who collect large sums of special interest money and then redistribute that money in exchange for political loyalty and political favors," Gaetz told reporters.

"The reason Kevin McCarthy went down today is because nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy," Gaetz continued. "Kevin McCarthy has made multiple contradictory promises, and when they all came due, he lost votes of people who maybe don't even ideologically agree with me on everything." 

He argued it's now time to move forward, finding "new leadership that can be trustworthy."

Tags: MATT GAETZ

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

After McCarthy's Ouster, Speaker Pro Tempore McHenry Kicks Pelosi Out of Her Office Matt Vespa
Something Is Odd With the Recent Shooting at HBCU in Baltimore Julio Rosas
Newt Gingrich Doesn't Hold Back Against 8 Republicans Who Voted to Oust McCarthy Rebecca Downs
What Does McCarthy's Ousting Mean for Republicans? Guy Benson
Shut It Down! John Stossel
Who Will Replace McCarthy? One Name Keeps Popping Up. Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
After McCarthy's Ouster, Speaker Pro Tempore McHenry Kicks Pelosi Out of Her Office Matt Vespa
Advertisement