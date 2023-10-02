Here's What's Odd About Newsom's Pick to Fill Feinstein's Vacancy
Matt Gaetz's Plot to Remove McCarthy Faces a Monumental Obstacle
How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies?
Oh, The Desperation…
The Virgin Islands GOP Enacts An Election Reform That Could Really Make A...
GOP Senator Explains What Biden's Green Energy Transition Really Means for America
There's One Big Problem With the Possibility of RFK Jr. Running as an...
To Debate or Not to Debate?
I Hate to Say I Told You So, But I Know Leftist Ideology
Self-Inflicted Wounds That Endanger America’s National Security
Kennedy Leaving the Party of Corruption
Hacking Capabilities of Iranian Dissidents Adds to Tehran’s Woes
More Proof Joe Biden Was Involved In Hunter's Corrupt Business Dealings
Woke DA Alvin Bragg Sued After Questionable Murder Charges Dropped
Tipsheet

Here's What Trump Wants to Know After Dem Congressman Caught Pulling Fire Alarm

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  October 02, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Mike Mulholland

Former President Donald Trump argued on Sunday that Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) should be jailed for pulling a fire alarm ahead of the government funding vote on Saturday. 

Advertisement

“Will Congressman Jamal Bowman be prosecuted and imprisoned for very dangerously pulling and setting off the main fire alarm system in order to stop a Congressional vote that was going on in D.C.,” Trump wondered in a post on Truth Social. “His egregious act is covered on tape, a horrible display of nerve and criminality.” 

Bowman has acknowledged pulling it after the incident was caught on tape, but claimed he wasn’t trying to delay any votes but was confused about how to open the door. 

“Today, as I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open. I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused,” he said. 

“But I want to be very clear, this was not me, in any way, trying to delay any vote. It was the exact opposite — I was trying urgently to get to a vote, which I ultimately did and joined my colleagues in a bipartisan effort to keep our government open,” Bowman continued.

Recommended

How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Trump called the move “a very dangerous ‘Obstruction of an Official Proceeding,’” which the former president said is the same argument made “against J-6 prisoners.” 

He added: “Actually, his act may have been worse. HE MUST SUFFER THEIR SAME FATE. WHEN WILL HIS TRIAL BEGIN???”


Tags: DEMOCRATS GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN DONALD TRUMP

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies? Kurt Schlichter
Here's What's Odd About Newsom's Pick to Fill Feinstein's Vacancy Matt Vespa
There's One Big Problem With the Possibility of RFK Jr. Running as an Independent Leah Barkoukis
One Photo That Shreds Jamaal Bowman's Narrative Over Fire Alarm Incident Matt Vespa
I Hate to Say I Told You So, But I Know Leftist Ideology Mark Lewis
The Virgin Islands GOP Enacts An Election Reform That Could Really Make A Difference Scott Morefield

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
How Can We Keep Living With These Damn Commies? Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement