Here's What Trump Wants to Know After Dem Congressman Caught Pulling Fire Alarm

Former President Donald Trump argued on Sunday that Congressman Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) should be jailed for pulling a fire alarm ahead of the government funding vote on Saturday.

Advertisement

“Will Congressman Jamal Bowman be prosecuted and imprisoned for very dangerously pulling and setting off the main fire alarm system in order to stop a Congressional vote that was going on in D.C.,” Trump wondered in a post on Truth Social. “His egregious act is covered on tape, a horrible display of nerve and criminality.”

Bowman has acknowledged pulling it after the incident was caught on tape, but claimed he wasn’t trying to delay any votes but was confused about how to open the door.

“Today, as I was rushing to make a vote, I came to a door that is usually open for votes but today would not open. I am embarrassed to admit that I activated the fire alarm, mistakenly thinking it would open the door. I regret this and sincerely apologize for any confusion this caused,” he said.

“But I want to be very clear, this was not me, in any way, trying to delay any vote. It was the exact opposite — I was trying urgently to get to a vote, which I ultimately did and joined my colleagues in a bipartisan effort to keep our government open,” Bowman continued.

Trump called the move “a very dangerous ‘Obstruction of an Official Proceeding,’” which the former president said is the same argument made “against J-6 prisoners.”

He added: “Actually, his act may have been worse. HE MUST SUFFER THEIR SAME FATE. WHEN WILL HIS TRIAL BEGIN???”

Donald Trump on Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm: pic.twitter.com/4YLZABST1U — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 1, 2023



