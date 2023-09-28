Senator Blows Through Biden's 'Soul of the Nation' Slogan With Facts About the...
Tipsheet

Newsom Says He 'Baited' DeSantis Into Debate

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 28, 2023 2:30 PM
AP Photo

California Gov. Gavin Newsom spoke out about his debate with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis became official after Fox News Channel announced the two will face off Nov. 30 in an event moderated by Fox News’ Sean Hannity.

The progressive Democrat argued DeSantis’s willingness to debate him shows he’s “unqualified” for the Oval Office. 

"The fact that he took this debate, the fact that he took the bait in relation to this debate, shows he's completely unqualified to be president of the United States," Newsom told Fox 11 Los Angeles, adding, "Why is he debating a guy who's not even running for president when he's running for president?"

He even mocked how DeSantis’ team promoted the debate after it was announced on Monday. 

"This guy is distracted, so I don't know that he has it in his heart," Newsom said. "Here's my personal opinion about Ron DeSantis — he regrets running for president. He made a huge mistake. He listened to his consultants, he bought his own hype, he had this little God complex… He bought into all this stuff, and he quickly regretted it, but he's stuck."

Tags: RON DESANTIS GAVIN NEWSOM

