Tipsheet

American Transgender Spokesperson for Ukrainian Military Responds to J.D. Vance's Letter

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 20, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Tom E. Puskar, File

Days after writing to top Biden administration officials about the role of an American transgender spokesperson for the Ukrainian military, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) has received a response—but not from Secretary of State Antony Blinken, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, or Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines. 

Instead, the individual, Michael “Sarah” Ashton-Cirillo, addressed the lawmaker directly in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

“The speculation surrounding me is disappointing,” said the 46-year-old former journalist turned junior sergeant and combat medic in the Ukrainian Ground Forces. 

Vance had written to the Biden officials asking about the individual after a video he posted on X vowing that Russian “propagandists will be hunted down” went viral. 

“Next week, the teeth of the Russian devils will gnash ever harder, and their rabid mouths will foam an uncontrollable frenzy as the world will see a favorite Kremlin propagandist pay for their crimes. And this puppet of Putin is only the first. Russia’s war criminal propagandists will all be hunted down, and justice will be served as we in Ukraine are led on this mission by faith in God, liberty and complete liberation,” Ashton-Cirillo said in the viral video. 

The Ohio Republican wanted to know if any American resources are funding the alleged spokesperson, if he is a U.S. citizen, and whether he has any ties to U.S. intelligence services.  

“In recent days, a video has circulated of an individual who claims to be an English-speaking spokesperson for the Ukrainian military. In the video, this individual, Sarah Ashton-Cirillo, looks directly into the camera and threatens physical violence to anyone who circulates ‘Russian propaganda’,” he wrote in the letter. 

“A number of reports purport to offer additional information, much of it unconfirmed, regarding Ashton-Cirillo. I’ve seen claims this individual is an American, a former intelligence operative in the United States, and an employee of the Ukrainian government. Others have argued Ashton-Cirillo is pulling an elaborate prank. If so, kudos for the delivery of high quality humor,” Vance added. 

After claiming Ukraine wants justice, not revenge, in his response video, Ashton-Cirillo addressed Vance directly.

"Simply put, I am an American citizen who serves in the Ukrainian army in a war medical team, brought to the media team with a double task - as a spokesperson AND as an analyst of Russian disinformation. All the speculations related to me disappointed me," the spokesperson said. 

As for who he answers to? 

“Only to the Ukrainian people, the command of the Ukrainian army and the US taxpayers," Ashton-Cirillo concluded.

Vance discussed the response on Fox News.


Tags: TRANSGENDER UKRAINE

