'Very Disappointing': Major Company Makes Final Decision About Temporarily Shuttered Portland Location

Nike will not try to reopen its factory store in Portland, Oregon, after it temporarily closed last fall over “theft and safety” issues.

The Soul District Business Association said the business group was informed of the company’s decision last week in a call with the organization’s leaders.

"This news has landed like a lead balloon in our district," SDBA executive director John Washington said in statement. "We had all been holding our breath since last November when the store quietly shuttered its doors due to internal and external theft and safety issues. But, like so many of us riding out the fallout of the pandemic and protests, we held out hope that Nike, city officials and community leaders would recalibrate and realign order. But it looks like it's game over."

In February, Nike sent Mayor Ted Wheeler a letter begging for police protection to open their store, shuttered over “deteriorating public safety conditions and rapid escalation in retail theft,” even offering to pay for law enforcement directly if that’s what was needed.

Portland community safety director Stephanie Howard said the ideas were unlikely to go far given staffing shortages at the Portland Police Bureau.

In a statement to media outlets, the company said it remains committed to supporting the community.

“We are reimagining Nike’s retail space, permanently closing our current location at 2650 NE Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, and considering future locations as part of this community’s long-term revitalization plan. True to our roots, we will seek the input of local community organizations and leaders to determine the best new location.”

Portland community leader Ron Herndon called Nike’s decision "very disappointing."

“I wish we could have had a different outcome," he added.