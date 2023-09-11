What Was So Hilarious About Moderna's 'Shot of the Day' at US Open

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, who missed out on playing in some of the biggest tournaments during the pandemic for refusing to get vaccinated, had the last laugh on Sunday for more than one reason.

Not only did he win the U.S. Open after being banned by the Biden administration from competing in the 2021 and 2022 tournaments, ESPN was forced to feature him in a segment called, “The Moderna Shot of the Day,” which was brought to viewers by one of the biggest COVID vaccine makers.

The irony was not lost on viewers.

The Moderna Shot of the Day: Novak Djokovic, who refused to get the worthless covid shot, winning the championship. This just aired on @espn. Incredible: pic.twitter.com/M99LS40Yrd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 11, 2023

Moderna went from brink of failure to Big Pharma titan thanks to the mandates & propaganda blitzkreig that prompted untold millions to take its junk “vaccine”



So now it’s able to sponsor “shot of the day” for the rare athlete who refused to take the shot pic.twitter.com/mY5wYpvLs5 — Max Blumenthal (@MaxBlumenthal) September 11, 2023

The Moderna Shot of the Day.... featuring PURE BLOOD Novak Djokovic 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/m6wLxkrrKt — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) September 11, 2023

Now, for your Moment of Zen.



Disney-owned ESPN is forced to announce famously unvaxxed tennis superstar Novak Djokovic defeated his Russian opponent to tie the all-time grand slam singles title at the U.S. Open... and his "shot of the day" is brought to you by MODERNA pic.twitter.com/ofapsnrgWj — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 11, 2023

When asked last year about his willingness to miss the French Open and Wimbledon over his vaccine status, Djokovic explained, "That is the price that I'm willing to pay."

“The principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,” Djokovic said.



