Tipsheet

What Was So Hilarious About Moderna's 'Shot of the Day' at US Open

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 11, 2023 8:30 AM
AP Photo/Aaron Doster

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic, who missed out on playing in some of the biggest tournaments during the pandemic for refusing to get vaccinated, had the last laugh on Sunday for more than one reason. 

Not only did he win the U.S. Open after being banned by the Biden administration from competing in the 2021 and 2022 tournaments, ESPN was forced to feature him in a segment called, “The Moderna Shot of the Day,” which was brought to viewers by one of the biggest COVID vaccine makers.

The irony was not lost on viewers. 

When asked last year about his willingness to miss the French Open and Wimbledon over his vaccine status, Djokovic explained, "That is the price that I'm willing to pay." 

“The principles of decision-making on my body are more important than any title or anything else,” Djokovic said.


