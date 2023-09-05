August Recess Is Over and Here's What Republicans Are Focusing on
With Latest Ambassador Appointment, Biden Again Proves It's Obama's Third Term
Planes, Trains, and...No Safety: Oversight Demands Info From Buttigieg on Recent Failures
Philadelphia's Police Commissioner Decided to Get a New Job
Member of Radical 'Tennessee Three' Announces Run Against Marsha Blackburn
'Game Time': There's a Big Fight Looming in Congress and Chip Roy Is...
The Truth About Donald Trump's Mugshot
The Reason Why Tijuana's Mayor Installed Piece of Berlin Wall By the Border
Florida Puts on a Masterclass on How to Respond to a Major Disaster
Democrats Play Games With Disaster Relief Aid and Attempt to Blame GOP in...
McConnell's Office Releases an Update About His Health After Latest Freezing Episode
Insane New COVID Restrictions – Plus Schools Caught Hiding Information From Parents
Biden’s ATF Proposes New Rule to Close ‘Gun Show Loophole’
Success: Greg Abbott's Migrant-Busing 'Stunt' Continues to Deliver Hard Lessons to 'Sanctu...
Tipsheet

Haley Makes Major Headway in New Granite State Survey

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  September 05, 2023 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

Former President Donald Trump continues to dominate the GOP field, but there has been some movement among his rivals, according to a new survey. 

In an NMB Research poll of likely GOP New Hampshire primary voters, Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, caught up to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump has a more than 30-point lead over his primary challengers, but Haley and DeSantis are now tied at 10 percent, the survey found. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, meanwhile, are both at 8 percent in the poll. None of the other primary candidates received more than 5 percent of the vote. 

When it comes to the second-choice ballot, however, Haley falls behind. 

DeSantis is still ahead of the former South Carolina governor with 20 percent of voters saying he’d be their No. 2 pick in the primary, followed by Ramaswamy at 18 percent and Haley at 15 percent. 

RealClearPolitics’s average of the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary has DeSantis behind Trump with 13.3 percent. Haley, at only 3.8 percent, trails Christie, Sen. Tim Scott, Ramaswamy, and even Gov. Doug Burgum, so the NMB poll is an outlier. 

Still, Haley is "intensely focused on the state," with her campaign announcing on Tuesday a list of county chairs in all of New Hampshire's 10 counties. 

Recommended

'Game Time': There's a Big Fight Looming in Congress and Chip Roy Is Ready Spencer Brown

“New Hampshire is hungry for a new generation of tough, no-nonsense leadership, and Nikki Haley is the person for the job,” Ken Solinsky, State Campaign Co-Chair, said in a statement. “She transformed South Carolina and made it into an economic powerhouse. She went to the UN and took the ‘kick-me’ sign off America’s back. She’s our Iron Lady, and Team Haley New Hampshire is ready to work around the clock to make Nikki our next president!”

The Republican has traveled extensively throughout the Granite State and will have participated in nearly 50 grassroots events there by the week's end. 

Tags: NEW HAMPSHIRE NIKKI HALEY RON DESANTIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'Game Time': There's a Big Fight Looming in Congress and Chip Roy Is Ready Spencer Brown
Turnabout Is Fair Play And Also Both Fun And Essential Kurt Schlichter
Philadelphia's Police Commissioner Decided to Get a New Job Matt Vespa
Bill Maher's Comments About Murders in Chicago Is Going to Get Him in Trouble Matt Vespa
Why Barack Obama Is Probably Supremely Annoyed With Joe Biden Right Now Matt Vespa
Is Joe Biden an Illegitimate President? Allen West

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
'Game Time': There's a Big Fight Looming in Congress and Chip Roy Is Ready Spencer Brown