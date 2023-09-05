Haley Makes Major Headway in New Granite State Survey

Former President Donald Trump continues to dominate the GOP field, but there has been some movement among his rivals, according to a new survey.

In an NMB Research poll of likely GOP New Hampshire primary voters, Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, caught up to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Trump has a more than 30-point lead over his primary challengers, but Haley and DeSantis are now tied at 10 percent, the survey found. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, meanwhile, are both at 8 percent in the poll. None of the other primary candidates received more than 5 percent of the vote.

When it comes to the second-choice ballot, however, Haley falls behind.

DeSantis is still ahead of the former South Carolina governor with 20 percent of voters saying he’d be their No. 2 pick in the primary, followed by Ramaswamy at 18 percent and Haley at 15 percent.

RealClearPolitics’s average of the New Hampshire Republican presidential primary has DeSantis behind Trump with 13.3 percent. Haley, at only 3.8 percent, trails Christie, Sen. Tim Scott, Ramaswamy, and even Gov. Doug Burgum, so the NMB poll is an outlier.

Still, Haley is "intensely focused on the state," with her campaign announcing on Tuesday a list of county chairs in all of New Hampshire's 10 counties.

“New Hampshire is hungry for a new generation of tough, no-nonsense leadership, and Nikki Haley is the person for the job,” Ken Solinsky, State Campaign Co-Chair, said in a statement. “She transformed South Carolina and made it into an economic powerhouse. She went to the UN and took the ‘kick-me’ sign off America’s back. She’s our Iron Lady, and Team Haley New Hampshire is ready to work around the clock to make Nikki our next president!”

The Republican has traveled extensively throughout the Granite State and will have participated in nearly 50 grassroots events there by the week's end.