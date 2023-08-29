A GOP Presidential Candidate Has Just Dropped Out of the Race

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez became the first Republican presidential candidate to suspend his campaign though he said he remains committed to “making this a better nation for every American.”

“Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” the Republican said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. “This country has given so much to my family and me. The prospect of giving back at the highest levels of public service is a motivator if not a calling. Throughout this process, I have met so many freedom-loving Americans who care deeply about our nation, her people, and its future.”

While Suarez said he hoped to have been able to share Miami’s story on the national stage, he failed to qualify for last week’s first GOP presidential primary debate.

Nevertheless, he hopes to “continue to amplify the voices of the Hispanic community,” one he called a burgeoning voting bloc in the nation.

“The Left has taken Hispanics for granted for far too long, and it is no surprise that so many are finding a home in America’s conservative movement,” his statement continued. “Our party must continue doing more to include and attract this vibrant community that believes in our country’s foundational values: faith, family, hard work and freedom. Younger voters, Independents, urban voters and suburban women- all of whom I've carried in previous elections - among others, should find a comfortable home in the GOP and its policies.”

He closed by calling out the Biden administration’s policies for “failing” America.

“Inflation remains high, elevated interest rates are punishing young Americans, the southern border is wide open, crime is rising, and our enemies and adversaries are growing bolder and stronger,” he said. “We deserve better. I look forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans’ trust in our institutions and in each other, and win.”

