KJP Gives Unsettling Answer on ISIS Smuggling People Into the Country
Joe Biden Used a Fake Name to Conduct Official Government Business
The Government Wants to Suppress These Stories
Watch This Mom Absolutely Rip a School Staffer Who Was Offended By Her...
Shouldn't This Incident Have Prevented the Jacksonville Shooter From Buying Guns?
The Latest Liberal Media Narrative Against Donald Trump Is Laughably Predictable
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's Latest Gift to Unions
Why Won't COVID Lockdown Artists Admit They Were Wrong?
Newsom's Administration Will Stop at Nothing to Erode Parental Rights
Exclusive: DeSantis Campaign Drops Debate Highlight Video
Watch: KJP's Unacceptable Stonewalling on Hunter's Art Scheme
Here's Why Liberals Are Suing Over the Ohio Abortion Amendment
Controversial Canadian Teacher With ‘Z-Size’ Prosthetic Breasts Headed Back to School
Tipsheet

A GOP Presidential Candidate Has Just Dropped Out of the Race

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 29, 2023 1:35 PM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez became the first Republican presidential candidate to suspend his campaign though he said he remains committed to “making this a better nation for every American.”  

“Running for President of the United States has been one of the greatest honors of my life,” the Republican said in a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter. “This country has given so much to my family and me. The prospect of giving back at the highest levels of public service is a motivator if not a calling. Throughout this process, I have met so many freedom-loving Americans who care deeply about our nation, her people, and its future.”

While Suarez said he hoped to have been able to share Miami’s story on the national stage, he failed to qualify for last week’s first GOP presidential primary debate. 

Nevertheless, he hopes to “continue to amplify the voices of the Hispanic community,” one he called a burgeoning voting bloc in the nation.  

“The Left has taken Hispanics for granted for far too long, and it is no surprise that so many are finding a home in America’s conservative movement,” his statement continued. “Our party must continue doing more to include and attract this vibrant community that believes in our country’s foundational values: faith, family, hard work and freedom. Younger voters, Independents, urban voters and suburban women- all of whom I've carried in previous elections - among others, should find a comfortable home in the GOP and its policies.”

Recommended

Watch This Mom Absolutely Rip a School Staffer Who Was Offended By Her Son's Backpack Badge Matt Vespa

He closed by calling out the Biden administration’s policies for “failing” America. 

“Inflation remains high, elevated interest rates are punishing young Americans, the southern border is wide open, crime is rising, and our enemies and adversaries are growing bolder and stronger,” he said. “We deserve better.  I look forward to keeping in touch with the other Republican presidential candidates and doing what I can to make sure our party puts forward a strong nominee who can inspire and unify the country, renew Americans’ trust in our institutions and in each other, and win.”


Tags: 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Watch This Mom Absolutely Rip a School Staffer Who Was Offended By Her Son's Backpack Badge Matt Vespa
Tucker Carlson's Caricature of the Average Democrat Voter Goes Viral Townhall Staff
KJP Gives Unsettling Answer on ISIS Smuggling People Into the Country Katie Pavlich
So, a January 6 Defendant Has Gone Missing Matt Vespa
Joe Biden Used a Fake Name to Conduct Official Government Business Katie Pavlich
The Gadsden Flag Is Now 'Racist' Townhall Staff

Trending on Townhall Videos

Trending on Townhall Media
Most Popular
Watch This Mom Absolutely Rip a School Staffer Who Was Offended By Her Son's Backpack Badge Matt Vespa