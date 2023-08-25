Why Liberals Are Melting Down Over This Song
Preservationist Environmental Policies Fueled Maui Wildfire Mismanagement
Tipsheet

There's a Major Problem With Ramaswamy's Defense of Soros Scholarship

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 25, 2023 7:00 AM
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy has defended a Soros scholarship he accepted, claiming it came at a time when he “didn’t have the money” to pay for Yale Law School. But there is one problem with that argument. According to reports, the entrepreneur was already a multi-millionaire when he took it. 

"There was a separate scholarship that I won at the age of 24-25, when I was going to law school in my mid-20s, in my early 20s, when I didn't have the money and it was a merit scholarship that hundreds of kids win, that was partially funded, not by George Soros, but by Paul Soros a relative, his brother," Ramaswamy said last month. 

"And to be perfectly honest with you, I would have had to be a fool to turn down that scholarship at the age of 24," he added.

 According to Fox News, however, he reported a salary of more than $2 million at the time.

When Ramaswamy accepted the award in 2011, he was a first-year law student at Yale and had been working for several years as an investment analyst at the hedge fund QVT Financial.

In 2011, the same year he accepted the award, Ramaswamy reported $2,252,209 in total income, according to his tax returns, which he released in June. He reported a total of $1,173,690 in income in the three years prior. (Fox News)

His campaign spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin defended Ramaswamy's acceptance of the "generic scholarship."

"Vivek won a generic scholarship that hundreds of students win to attend graduate school," McLaughlin told Fox News Digital. "It was funded by a relative of George Soros who is long dead."

"Vivek would have been a fool to turn down that scholarship – Anyone who would have shouldn’t get anywhere near the White House doing trade deals," she added. "In fact, there’s only one candidate that will be on stage Wednesday night whom George Soros has said he wants to win this primary – and it’s not Vivek." 

Critics said it opens the door to many more questions about the GOP candidate. 


