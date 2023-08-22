Law Professor: Democrats Aren't Laughing About the Hunter Biden Scandal Anymore
Tipsheet

Tucker’s Latest Episode Blows the Lid Off the Narrative About the War in Ukraine

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 22, 2023 7:30 AM
Twitter/@TuckerCarlson

Tucker Carlson began his latest episode on X telling viewers why “pretty much everything” the mainstream media has been saying about the war in Ukraine “is a lie.” This 

In a brief monologue prior to the interview with Colonel Douglas Macgregor, Carlson explains further and claims it's "likely" that U.S. troops will fight the Russian army.

'The Russian army is incompetent,' they claim. 'Ukraine is a democracy.' 'Vladimir Putin is Hitler, and he's trying to take over the world.' Thankfully, the Ukrainians are winning. None of that is true.

Every claim is false. The last one, especially. The Ukrainian Army is not winning. In fact, it's losing badly. Ukraine is being destroyed. Its population is being slaughtered in lopsided battles with a technologically superior enemy or scattered by the millions to the rest of the globe as refugees. Ukraine is running out of soldiers.

As that happens, the question will inevitably arise who's going to replace them? If the Ukrainians can't beat Putin, who will? The answer, of course, will be us. American troops will fight the Russian army in Eastern Europe. That's most likely. And the assumption is we'll win. But will we win?

Probably not, says former Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a decorated combat veteran who advised the Secretary of Defense in the last administration. The US, says Macgregor, is on the brink of a catastrophic war that could very easily destroy us. Few Americans seem to understand that, but they should. Douglas Macgregor is now the CEO of Our Country, Our Choice, and we sat down with him recently.

This conversation is worth hearing.

(Transcript via Vigilant News)

X account The Vigilant Fox has highlighted some noteworthy clips from the interview: 


