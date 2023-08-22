Tucker’s Latest Episode Blows the Lid Off the Narrative About the War in Ukraine

Tucker Carlson began his latest episode on X telling viewers why “pretty much everything” the mainstream media has been saying about the war in Ukraine “is a lie.” This

In a brief monologue prior to the interview with Colonel Douglas Macgregor, Carlson explains further and claims it's "likely" that U.S. troops will fight the Russian army.

'The Russian army is incompetent,' they claim. 'Ukraine is a democracy.' 'Vladimir Putin is Hitler, and he's trying to take over the world.' Thankfully, the Ukrainians are winning. None of that is true. Every claim is false. The last one, especially. The Ukrainian Army is not winning. In fact, it's losing badly. Ukraine is being destroyed. Its population is being slaughtered in lopsided battles with a technologically superior enemy or scattered by the millions to the rest of the globe as refugees. Ukraine is running out of soldiers. As that happens, the question will inevitably arise who's going to replace them? If the Ukrainians can't beat Putin, who will? The answer, of course, will be us. American troops will fight the Russian army in Eastern Europe. That's most likely. And the assumption is we'll win. But will we win? Probably not, says former Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor, a decorated combat veteran who advised the Secretary of Defense in the last administration. The US, says Macgregor, is on the brink of a catastrophic war that could very easily destroy us. Few Americans seem to understand that, but they should. Douglas Macgregor is now the CEO of Our Country, Our Choice, and we sat down with him recently. This conversation is worth hearing. (Transcript via Vigilant News)

Ep. 18 Into the abyss: Colonel Douglas Macgregor tells us why the Ukraine war must end now. pic.twitter.com/a3bGLvJC4s — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 21, 2023

X account The Vigilant Fox has highlighted some noteworthy clips from the interview:

400,000 Dead Soldiers: Former Army Colonel Douglas Macgregor Describes the Dire State of the Ukraine War



• An estimated 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in battle — an increase from the previous estimate of 300,000-350,000.



• Recent counteroffensive resulted in the… pic.twitter.com/w6B0Zc4cl6 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 21, 2023

Douglas Macgregor Accuses the U.S. Government of Meddling With Zelensky's Peace Plans With Russia



"He [Zelensky] was picked and then blessed by Victoria Nuland and the State Department as their man. Now, when he originally ran for office, he ran on a peace platform. And he was… pic.twitter.com/CgnBgEPryg — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 22, 2023

Douglas Macgregor Tells @TuckerCarlson "Ukraine Is Probably One of the Most Corrupt Places in the World"



"A friend of mine who had spent time in the old Soviet Union and also lived in Mexico. Came back from a visit to Mexico, and he said, 'It's hard to believe this, but Ukraine… pic.twitter.com/SFBGjr70C6 — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 22, 2023

Colonel MacGregor’s final words with Tucker were very interesting 👀



“We’re going to have to be pushed over the cliff into the abyss, and I think that’s where we’re headed.”



MacGregor feels that the People cannot be told, they must be shown in order to change. Very intriguing. pic.twitter.com/uWH2sJUhEc — Clandestine (@WarClandestine) August 22, 2023



