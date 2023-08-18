What Happened to the Cop Who Placed a Handcuffed Woman in Her Vehicle...
Tipsheet

'On the Cusp of Chaos': Vivek Ramaswamy and Tucker Carlson Discuss the State of the US

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 18, 2023 9:30 AM
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Speaking to Tucker Carlson in an interview posted on X, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy gave his assessment of what's happening in America after the former Fox News host said it feels like the United States “is on the cusp of chaos.”  

“I think we’re on the cusp of something. I’d like to think of it as a revolution in a positive sense of that word,” the Republican presidential candidate responded.

When pressed by Carlson, however, Ramaswamy agreed “there’s something going on.”

“I mean, we’re like in a 1775, spring of 1776 moment in this country,” he added.

The presidential candidate said he hopes that the energy is channeled to “reviving those shared ideals that unite us" and believes "there’s a hunger for a revival of those ideals.”

He continued: "But there’s a lot of ways that energy could go. The way I’d like to play my small role in helping channel that energy…[is] towards a positive revival of that which unites us…but if it doesn’t go that way there’s a dam that’s going to break and the river’s gonna go somewhere. I hope it leads to a national revival rather than other places this could go.”

Matt cautioned earlier this week what a conviction of former President Trump, whose been indicted four times in the last five months, could mean for the country. 

"The consequences of a Trump conviction could be devastating, and Democrats seem blissfully unaware that they’re creating an environment where another January 6-like event could erupt. An increasing number of Americans are starting to see the actions against Trump by the Justice Department to be motivated by politics rather than facts. Or they want another riot on the Hill to weaponize against Republicans, spurring a massive roundup of conservatives."

Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana similarly said the indictments of a former president will test the U.S. political system and worried about "what that means for the rule of law and our system."

Tags: TUCKER CARLSON

