Tipsheet

'Insane': Conservatives React to Sentence Former Cop Received Over Floyd's Death

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  August 08, 2023 10:00 AM
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

Former Minneapolis officer Tou Thao was sentenced to 57 months in prison for his role in the 2020 death of George Floyd, six months longer than what prosecutors recommended.

The sentence comes months after he was found guilty of aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

In his 177-page ruling, [Judge Peter] Cahill said Thao's actions separated Chauvin and two other former officers from the crowd, including an emergency medical technician, allowing his colleagues to continue restraining Floyd and preventing bystanders from providing medical aid.

'There is proof beyond a reasonable doubt that Thao´s actions were objectively unreasonable from the perspective of a reasonable police officer, when viewed under the totality of the circumstances,' Cahill wrote.

He concluded: 'Thao's actions were even more unreasonable in light of the fact that he was under a duty to intervene to stop the other officers' excessive use of force and was trained to render medical aid.' […] 

Thao previously rejected a plea bargain on the state charge, claiming 'it would be lying' to plead guilty when he didn't think he was in the wrong.

He instead agreed to let Cahill decide the case based on evidence from Chauvin's 2021 murder trial and the federal civil rights trial in 2022 of Lane and Kueng. (Daily Mail)

Recommended

Former Fox News Reporter Takes a Blow Torch to Dem's Pathetic Defense of Hunter Biden Matt Vespa


“I did not commit these crimes,” Thao said at the sentencing hearing. “My conscience is clear. I will not be a Judas nor join a mob in self-preservation or betray my God.”

Judge Peter Cahill appeared stunned by his remarks. 

“After three years of reflection, I was hoping for a little more remorse, regret, acknowledgement of some responsibility — and less preaching” he said.

Conservatives blasted the sentence Thao received. 



 

Tags: POLICE GEORGE FLOYD

