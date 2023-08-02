Why Ramaswamy Is Suing the DOJ

Entrepreneur and GOP presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy announced Tuesday he’s suing the Department of Justice to get more information about the indictments against former President Trump after the agency allegedly failed to respond to a previous Freedom of Information Act Request about the classified document case.

He is also filing another FOIA request for more information on “any similar communications” relating to the latest indictment against the 45th president.

“We should demand accountability and transparency,” he said in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter. “In U.S. v. Alvarez, the Supreme Court held that political candidates have a First Amendment right to knowingly make inaccurate statements. If you're going to indict a former president and leading presidential candidate, it better not be based on unprecedented legal theory. Further, it's more than a stretch to call something criminal if someone is seeking legal counsel from their own lawyers.

“Jack Smith has created a dangerous precedent by criminalizing the behavior of Trump's lawyers who offered him legal advice, labeling them co-conspirators instead,” he continued. “This jeopardizes the future of our legal system. If we fail to admit the truth, Jan 6 will just be a preview of far worse to come. We must reunite this country, but the path forward will not be easy.”

On Tuesday, Trump was indicted on criminal charges by a federal grand jury in special counsel Jack Smith’s January 6 investigation. The presidential candidate was charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Ramaswamy blasted the indictment and said the feds won't stop until they "eliminated Trump."

"The corrupt federal police just won’t stop until they’ve achieved their mission: eliminate Trump. This is un-American & I commit to pardoning Trump for this indictment. Donald Trump isn’t the cause of what happened on Jan 6. The real cause was systematic & pervasive censorship of citizens in the year leading up to it. If you tell people they can’t speak, that’s when they scream. If you tell people they can’t scream, that’s when they tear things down. If we fail to admit the truth, Jan 6 will just be a preview of far worse to come & I don’t want to see us get there."

