Trump Issues Threat to House Republicans Who Won't Support Impeaching Biden

Former President Trump vowed to support primary challenges against House GOP lawmakers who refuse to impeach President Biden.

During a campaign rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the Republican presidential candidate expressed his frustration with House Republicans who “don’t do anything” about the corruption allegations against Biden.

“The biggest complaint I get … is that the Republicans find out this information and then they do nothing about it! They don’t do anything about it!” he said.

Trump criticized Republicans for not having a fighting spirit, even with all the Democrats have done to him.

“They’re good people, but they don’t fight the way they’re supposed to fight. The others are dirty, sick players, and the Republicans are very high class. They’ve got to be a little bit lower class,” he added.

Trump then threatened Republicans who refuse to “act on Democrat fraud,” arguing they “should be immediately primaried and get out.”

"They have to play tough and they have to be — and honestly, if they’re not willing to do it, we got a lot of good, tough Republicans around that people are going to run against them and people are going to win and they're going to get my endorsement every single time and they're going to win because we win almost every race when we endorse," he said.

Some Republicans, like Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina, have argued that impeaching Biden would put the GOP House majority "at risk," while others, like The Federalist co-founder Ben Domenech, have noted that impeaching Biden is no longer only supported by the ultra-conservative wing of the GOP.

"it is becoming a mainstream Republican issue, meaning that the majority of the party, we’re at a tipping point now, is in favor of impeaching Joe Biden," Domenech said on Fox News's "Media Buzz" on Sunday. "Joe Biden is the least popular president at this point in his presidency going back for 50 years, other than Jimmy Carter. He’s not a popular president. He does not have the support of the American people. And in fact, if you poll in the question, the vast majority of the American people, including independents, are actually convinced that he’s done unethical behavior that may rise to the criminal. So, from my perspective, this is something that we’re — you know, McCarthy is basically responding not to the far right in his coalition. He’s responding to the center."